Reidsville Rams track star Savion Thompson received the men’s Most Outstanding Performer award at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2020 2A Indoor Track and Field State Championships at the JDL Fast Track to close out the indoor season at the JDL fast track in Winston-Salem. He won the long jump as well as the triple jump.
He leapt 23’1.5” in the long jump for the win and then jumped 45’6.5” on his way to victory in the triple jump.
In addition, he was the runner-up in the 55 hurdles and had a third place finish in the 55 meter dash.
Earlier this year Thompson he accepted a scholarship at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.
A versatile athlete, Thompson has competed at the varsity level since his freshman year and thrived in both low and high hurdles, long jump, relays and the triple jump.
He qualified for state in his very first meet he ever competed at in high school.
During his freshman year, he started off in the 4X2 relay and ended up placing fourth in both the indoor and outdoor at the NCHSAA state tournament. This past summer at a state-wide event in Durham, that attracted some of the top competitors in the state, he finished sixth in the long jump and was ranked in the top 20 at the AAU nationals.
Thompson was a Mid-State 2A All-Conference selection in each of his previous varsity seasons in both indoor and outdoor in addition to being named the 2018 indoor MVP for the league.
Hard work and dedication has definitely paid off and he said it all starts in the classroom. One of the top students in his class, Thompson has a 4.45 and he plans to major in health sciences and business administration with a minor in management.
Northeastern first contacted him this past summer after seeing the times he was putting up at various events and he said after taking his official visit, it seemed like the perfect fit.
Northeastern team members and coaches told him how they were going to make him better, plus the school had everything he was looking for from an academic standpoint.
He said he hopes to eventually get a masters degree in health care administration and work towards being an administrator at a hospital.
Other notable performances
Cummings women won their second straight team title and 11th all-time. Meanwhile the Atkins men nipped North Lincoln 58-51 to earn the program’s first Indoor team championship.
Kendall Jordan won both the long jump and the triple jump, helping lead Cummings to the team title. She spanned 18’10” with her best performance in the long jump. Then in the triple jump she skipped 38’11” to the victory. Jordan was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the women’s meet for her exploits.
Other notable performers in the women’s meet included a trio of individuals that set new 1A/2A meet records. Sarah Brown from Surry Central won the pole vault with a new classification meet record of 12’00”, besting her record from a year ago of 11’6”. In the 55 meter hurdles, Alyssa Thompson Rowe from Lexington raced to a time of 7.99 seconds to eclipse the time of 8.03 seconds set in 2017 by Kayla Moore from Cummings. Then in the 55 meter dash, Kayla Smith from Lincolnton posted 7.03 seconds, blasting past the previous classification record of 7.17 seconds set by Allysia Farrar from Cummings last year.
On the men’s side there were also three new classification meet records established to close the year. Jake Soorus from North Lincoln extended the best shot put throw to 55’6.5”, besting the previous record of 54’9” set by Magnus Herweyer from Carrboro in 2016. Jenoah McKiver T.W. Andrews won the 500 meter dash with a time of 1:06.08, clipping the old record in the event of 1:06.15 set by Derrick Puryear from T.W. Andrews in 2016. Atkins’ Ben Armentrout paced to a time of 9:28.22 in the 3200 meter run, besting the mark of 9:31.89 set by Erick Ramirez-Ramos from Surry Central in 2019.
There were a few other notable individual winners including Angie Allen from North Lincoln who claimed victory in the women’s 1600 meter and 3200 meter runs, posting times of 5:12.96 and 11:27.23 respectively. In the men’s competition Cameron Attucks from Atkins helped the Camels bring home the team title by winning the 55 meter dash in a time of 6.47 seconds.
