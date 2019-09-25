Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague was recently selected as the head coach for the North Carolina Shrine Bowl team.
Teague was an assistant coach on the Shrine Bowl team back in 2002 and he said he’s looking forward to being the head coach when the 2019 season comes to an end.
“It’s a great honor not just for me, but for the football program here at Reidsville High School. It wouldn’t be possible if not for all of the things that we’ve been able to do here at the school. It’s the oldest high school All-star game in the country and it’s an honor to be able to represent North Carolina,” said Teague.
Former Page defensive coordinator Norman Weeks, who is now at Asheboro, will be a member of Teague’s staff.
Ragsdale’s Devan Boykin, who is committed to N.C. State, Page’s Javondre Paige, and Southeast Guilford’s Adam Akins and Jonathan King are among the area players that Teague and his staff will be coaching.
The first Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game was played on Dec. 4, 1937 in Charlotte, N.C. and as Teague pointed out, it is the oldest high school football all-star game in the nation. The annual game features some of the top high school players from both states.
Not only is it a high profile football game, but it is also a charity event that benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children across the nation.
Since 2013, the game receipts has raised over 1.7 million dollars to benefit children and their families and since that first game in 1937, over $75 million dollars has been donated to Shriners Hospitals.
The game will be played at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Briggs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.
