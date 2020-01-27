CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown, the winningest football coach in University of North Carolina history; Dennis Craddock, who won more Atlantic Coast Conference titles than any coach in any sport; and Julius Peppers, a two-sport star at UNC and a nine-time NFL Pro Bowler are members of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
The complete Class of 2020 includes Debbie Antonelli, Muggsy Bogues, Brown, Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Mac Morris, Trot Nixon, Peppers, Bobby Purcell, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.
The inductees will be enshrined during the 57th annual banquet on May 1 at the Raleigh Convention Center.
“This year’s class encompasses all fields of athletics, including professional, collegiate, high school and special achievements,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This 58th class of inductees and their outstanding accomplishments continue to build on the rich sports heritage of North Carolina. We look forward to celebrating this special time in our state’s sports history."
The N.C. Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1963. A permanent exhibit, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is located on the third floor of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh and features significant objects and memorabilia donated by inductees. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
Mack Brown
Brown is a 42-year coaching veteran, having served as a head coach for 31 seasons with stops at UNC (1988-97, 2019), Texas (1998-2013), Tulane (1985-87) and Appalachian State (1983). In 2019, he set Carolina’s all-time wins record (now with 76 wins) and led the team to a bowl victory. Over 31 seasons as a head coach, Brown has a record of 251-128-1 (.661). Those 251 career victories rank ninth on the FBS all-time list and are the most among active coaches. Brown is one of just six active coaches who has won a national championship. The 2005 Paul W. “Bear” Bryant National Coach of the Year and the 2008 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year, Brown is one of a handful of coaches to lead two programs to top-five national finishes. In 2005, he led the Longhorns to the national championship in the Rose Bowl in what is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowl games in college football history.
Julius Peppers
Peppers finished his illustrious 17-year NFL career with 724 tackles, including 159.5 sacks, fourth most in NFL history. His 266 games played are a record for a defensive lineman and his 13 blocked kicks and 51 forced fumbles are the second most ever in NFL history. As a Tar Heel, he led the nation in sacks in 2000 with 15 and set the UNC single-season record with 24 tackles for losses. He averaged 1.9 tackles for losses per game, second-best in FBS history. A unanimous All-America in 2001, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the best collegiate lineman. He finished his career with 30.5 sacks and 53 tackles for losses in three collegiate seasons. He also played two seasons on the UNC men’s basketball team and was instrumental in the team advancing to the Final Four in 2000 and earning a No. 1 national ranking the following season.
Brown, Craddock and Peppers are the 62nd, 63rd and 64th members of the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame who have ties to UNC.
Dennis Craddock
Craddock, a member of the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame since 2013, won 45 ACC championships and coached such legendary UNC track athletes such as Allen Johnson and Shalane Flanagan. Craddock coached 25 Tar Heels to 38 NCAA Championship performances and 19 Olympians who won five gold and two bronze medals. He was the National Coach of the Year in 1995 for men's indoor track and field and won ACC Coach of the Year honors 31 times. His UNC teams won 29 ACC women's track and field titles, six ACC men's track and field titles, three ACC women's cross country titles and one ACC men's cross country title. The UNC women compiled 17 top-10 finishes at NCAA Championship meets.
Ticket information for the banquet is available at ncsportshalloffame.org or 919-845-3455. For information about the NC Museum of History, a Smithsonian-affiliated museum, call 919-814-7000 or access ncmuseumofhistory.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ or YouTube.
