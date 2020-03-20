MAYODAN — McMichael volleyball star Cassidy Tanton recently announced she is heading to Auburn University following her senior season for the Lady Phoenix in the fall of 2020.
Tanton, a three-year varsity starter for McMichael, and one of the best strikers in the state, says she’s excited to have finally made her decision and looks forward to playing for the Tigers.
Recruited by more than 30 colleges from all over the country, which included many ACC and SEC programs, as well as several mid-majors, Tanton said she felt Auburn checked every box on her wish list.
The Tigers have been on her short list of suitors for well over a year, but a coaching staff change involving former head coach Rick Nold and the Auburn athletics department, who mutually agreed to part ways in Dec. of 2019, further complicated the situation.
She didn’t know if Auburn’s new head coach Brent Crouch was still interested, so her future was still up in the air.
Then, last season, while competing in the Beast of the Southeast Tournament, Tanton didn’t know it, but Crouch, who was the head coach at the University of Southern California at the time, was in attendance and saw her play.
When she took her official visit to Auburn on March 3 to tour the campus, meet the coaches, players and watch the team practice — she said that trip sealed the deal.
“It’s something that really drew me there is not only the amazing facilities, but the whole Auburn family aspect of it. When they say Auburn family, they really mean it. The teammates were so loving and one of the things that really brought me there is coach Brent’s way and his philosophy of teaching and how technical he was with everything. I have a passion and willingness to learn and the way he interacted with his players, the way he really broke the game down as far as statistics, it was just really cool the way he teaches. The coaching staff is absolutely amazing and the team, they are awesome. I truly love everything about the school. Not only from the athletic side of it, but from the student perspective as well,” Tanton said.
McMichael’s head coach Marty Woods said Auburn’s getting a good one, and she believes Tanton is not only a once in a generation player, but on the short list of the top players she’s ever worked with in her 40-plus year Hall of Fame career.
“She is a special player and I think what truly sets Cassie apart, is her passion for the game. She loves to compete. She works year-round to be the best that she can be and always rises to the challenge. Her intensity is infectious and I know she has got a very bright future ahead,” said Woods.
Just 16 years old, Tanton has been a starter on the McMichael varsity squad since the age of 13, and even though she was much younger than many of her teammates during her freshman season, she was never intimidated.
“I never really thought of it as a scary opportunity or anything like that. It didn’t intimidate me. I’ve always been super-super competitive. Training with my dad over the years, and the way that he is competitive made me uber competitive, so when I walked in I was like ‘okay, I may be super small and younger than everybody here,’ but I definitely took it as something that I want to be that person that walks in with a little chip on my shoulder and gives it all I have every practice,” she said.
Tanton who plays travel league ball with Twin City Volleyball Academy during the high school off season, she says her associations with that program have made a huge difference in her development as both a player and a person in conjunction with her experience at McMichael.
“I’ve learned a lot from my travel ball coaches especially my recruiting coordinator for the club Heather Holmes. Unfortunately, she passed away last May, but the connection I had with her, gosh — I can’t really explain it. I thought of her as family. I truly give a lot of the credit to her because my recruiting process started so late. She was one of the people that got me interested in Auburn. I was young and so I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do, and with Heather, she was really there every step of the way. It wasn’t even about volleyball. She was just always there for me personally. It’s crazy how all of that stuff came full circle because the last conversation I had with her before she passed away was about Auburn, so it was cool how it came back around and how my decision to go to Auburn kind of relates to her,” she said.
As much as her connection to Holmes and travel ball team have made a positive impact on her life, Tanton said it all started with her teammates at McMichael and coach Woods.
“She did take me under her wing, but she also pushed me to be the best that I could be just because she saw so much potential in me and I think she and all of the coach’s push and challenged me to be the best I can be. She has always been super supportive and it isn’t all about volleyball. But what makes her special is that she not only cares about volleyball, but she cares about us as people and wants us to be the best people that we can be. Sometimes you don’t find that in a lot of coaches,” Tanton said.
Big Time Numbers
Over the course of her high school career, Tanton has steadily improved in each season at McMichael. She had 206 kills as a freshman, 398 as a sophomore and 512 as a junior for a total of 1,116 over here her three-year varsity career to date.
In addition, Tanton was a key member of the Lady Phoenix team that won a share of the split Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference and closed out the season with a record of 23-3 and advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA state playoffs in 2019.
Last season Tanton was selected as an American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom, a HighschoolOT.com All West recipient, the Mid-State 3A Most Outstanding Player of the Year as well as McMichael’s team MVP among many other honors.
Even though she has plenty of hardware on the mantle, as well as a bright future on deck, Tanton said there is still work to do for the Lady Phoenix as they look forward to next fall with a loaded and experienced team hungry for a chance to compete for the 2A NCHSAA state title.
A championship, she said, would truly be the cherry on top of her already storybook career, and that’s what she and her teammates are looking forward to competing for.
