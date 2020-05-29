The United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern Section announced the launch of Talking Tennis Southern Style, its official podcast, last week.
The debut episode features USTA Vice President and NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline. In an extensive interview, Hainline focused on shepherding sports through the COVID-19 pandemic, playing tennis safely, collegiate sports and the health benefits of tennis. Hainline is serving on the USTA and ITF pandemic task forces.
The USTA Southern podcast is scheduled for new episodes every other Thursday and can be downloaded on all major podcast download sites. Episodes are archived and are available for listening on SouthernTennis.com, USTA.com and www.TalkingTennisSouthernStyle.com. The podcast highlights a junior player and volunteer along with information on how tennis can improve your fitness and health.
Veteran TV and radio sports personality Sam Crenshaw serves as host. The longtime weekend sports anchor of 11Alive, the local NBC affiliate, Crenshaw currently hosts weekend morning shows on 92.9 The Game. He also works as a reporter/commentator for ATL26, Atlanta TV channel, along with GPB and Georgia State sports broadcasts.
USTA Southern President & CEO Bonnie Vandegrift said, “We are very excited to launch our podcast and are especially fortunate to have Dr. Brian Hainline on our first episode. His comments about our current situation shows that Talking Tennis Southern Style will focus on current events along with an overview of tennis in USTA Southern.”
The USTA Southern Public Relations Committee has taken a leadership role in overseeing Talking Tennis Southern Style. Chair Dru Michaels said, “Our goal is to promote the great stories of tennis in the Southern Section. The platform is perfect for sharing the efforts of our numerous outstanding volunteers, organizers and players. We are especially excited to communicate the important health benefits of our sport that greatly increases life expectancy.”
Committee member Kyle Blackburn, of Knoxville, Tenn., is the podcast’s audio engineer. USTA Southern Director, Communications Ron Cioffi serves as executive producer.
The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level – from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. It owns and operates the US Open, the largest annually attended sporting event in the world, and launched the US Open Series linking six summer tournaments to the US Open. In addition, it owns about 90 Pro Circuit events throughout the U.S., and selects the teams for the Davis Cup, Fed Cup, Olympic and Paralympic games. A not-for-profit organization with more than 615,000+ members, it invests 100 percent of its proceeds in growing the game. It is divided into 17 sections, of which USTA Southern is the largest. The 163,000+ USTA members living in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee make up USTA Southern, and account for nearly 25 percent of the total USTA membership. A professional staff housed in Peachtree Corners, Ga., carries out USTA Southern’s daily operations, but policy is formed and much of the organization’s work is executed via a board and committee structure of more than 200 volunteers. For more information about the types of programs and services offered by USTA Southern, visit www.southerntennis.com.
