Youth Programs
The Eden Parks & Recreation Department is once again registering for its youth baseball and girls softball programs for ages 4 to 12 and 9 through 15. Dates for the programs are still on hold due to pandemic restrictions, but the department plans to have things in place once constraints are lifted. Anyone that wants to register can go online at the City of Eden website or call Eden City Hall at 336-623-2110 Ext. 3030 or the Bridge St. Center at 336-623-5559 or the Mill Ave. Center at 336-635-2268.
Adult Programs
In addition, the department is looking to start a men’s church softball league as soon as it is safe to do so. The department needs a minimum of four teams in order to have a league. If your church wants to put a team in the league or if you would just like to play please contact Terry Vernon at 336-623-2110 Ext. 3026 or 336-280-5677.
