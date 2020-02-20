BURLINGTON — Reidsville broke open a close ball game in the second half to pave the way to a 74-64 victory over Cummings in the semi-final round of the 2020 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Wednesday night.
It was the programs latest gem in their nearly six-week long winning streak.
Leading by 19 points late in the fourth quarter, it appeared the Rams had the game on ice, but the Cavaliers just wouldn’t go away. On four separate occasions, Cummings cut the Reidsville lead to under 10 points, at each juncture however, RHS answered on the offensive end to keep a safe margin.
Ultimately, Reidsville hit free throws, made shots, completed stops – and kept the Cavs on their collective heels to close out the victory and earn the right to compete for the tournament title.
“It feels great. The kids have really been working hard. We knew it was going to be a tough road, but we are blessed and happy to get here,” RHS head coach Jason Ross said.
The Rams took control early thanks to scores by KJ Allen, Breon Pass and Auldon Edwards — followed by a 3-pointer by Carter Wilson that put RHS in control with a 16-10 cushion to close out the first quarter.
That same style of play continued in the second frame, but the Rams were able to claim the momentum in the final seconds with a fast break drive capped off with a quick dish to Wilson on the wing. The junior came through with a clutch 3-pointer right before the buzzer sounded to send RHS to the locker room with a 31-23 lead.
Reidsville senior Jacob Marshall kept it rolling with a penetration score in the post on the first possession of the second half, and then Allen drained a triple to bump the RHS lead up to 13 on the next trip down.
Cummings rallied again however, beginning with a LaBrandt Boswell triple at the end of the third, then he came through again on a put-back bucket cut it to 47-40 early in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as the Cavs would get as Reidsville locked down the victory.
Allen led the Rams with 21 points, which included a trio of 3-pointers. Pass had 19 and was perfect from the line, knocking down 9 of 9 free throws — all in the fourth quarter. Edwards added 10 and Wilson drained a pair of 3-pointers as well.
Boswell had 11 and Dylantae James chipped in 10 to lead the Cavaliers offensively.
It turned out to be a sweep of the season for Reidsville, who won both regular season matchups in addition to the semi-final victory. The first, a 74-55 win on Jan. 29, as well as the final regular season victory, where RHS came out on top 65-42 Feb. 8.
The Rams head into the championship game flying high on an impressive 18-game winning streak. Their last loss was an 82-56 affair to Smith on Jan. 4.
Typically playing an average of three games per week during the regular season, this was the most rest Reidsville had all season entering the tournament. RHS’s last game was a 65-58 win over Bartlett Yancey Feb. 13, which gave the Rams six days off prior to Wednesday’s tip.
But as it turned out, being well-rested didn’t provide the benefit RHS head coach Jason Ross was expecting.
“I feel like we lost a little rhythm since we’ve been off. We are used to playing night in and night out, but I think that we got a little rhythm going in the second half.”
Over the last three seasons, Reidsville’s record is 62-18 for a team that has won three-consecutive Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championships and made a trio of sweet 16 appearances in the post season.
After already winning the Rockingham County championship, as well as the 2019-2020 league regular season title, Ross said having the opportunity to play for the tournament crown just shows how much his team has grown since the loss to Smith.
“We have a team full of seniors and juniors – they’ve been in these pressure-packed situations before, so they knew how to respond. They knew what we were trying to run and they got it done.”
Up next: No. 1 seed Reidsville will take on No. 2 Carrboro in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship Friday night.
The Rams (11-0, 22-2) swept the Jaguars (10-3, 15-9) in both regular season match-ups. RHS won in a shootout — 102-94 on Jan. 10 — and again by a 61-50 margin Feb. 4.
Carrboro advanced to the finals after taking down Bartlett Yancey 69-56 in the semi-finals Wednesday.
BOX SCORE
R 16 15 20 23 74
M 10 13 21 20 64
