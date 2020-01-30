jackson_kirkpatrick_photo

McMichael senior center Jackson Kirkpatrick cuts between a pair of Rockingham defenders and puts up a shot in DMHS’s 62-42 win over the Cougars Tuesday night.

 BY JIM SANDS jsands@rockinghamnow.com

MAYODAN — McMichael broke open a tight ball game with a strong third quarter performance which paved the way to a 62-42 Mid-State 3A Conference and cross-county rivalry win over Rockingham to net a sweep of the annual series Tuesday night.

A Gabe Caple 3-pointer on McMichael’s first possession, followed by a steal and score by senior Ben Simpson set the tone. Then another steal, scoop and score by Caple, made it 9-2 in the opening three minutes of the game. But Rockingham would trim the lead down when a breakaway transition score by Jonathan Compton cut it to 16-13 in the second quarter. The Phoenix strung together another run which allowed the Phoenix to close out the half with the 25-18 advantage.

McMichael came out of the locker room with a purpose as the defensive intensity generated turnovers that turned into points as the Phoenix outscored the Cougars 22-7 and closed out the third quarter with a 47-25 lead.

Rockingham cleaned up the mistakes of the third quarter, but as the two teams matched one another blow-for-blow, each netting 15 points in the fourth period, allowed McMichael to close out the win.

The victory notched a sweep of the series for DMHS over the Cougars. The Phoenix won 71-48 in the first half of the round-robin rivalry on Dec. 20.

Caple and Jackson Kirkpatrick led the Phoenix with 11 points, Michael Lyons added 10 and Cliff Lester chipped in 9 to pace McMichael offensively.

Bryson Barnes was the lone Rockingham player to score in double-figures with 14.

Up next: McMichael (6-3, 10-8) will hit the road to take on Morehead (6-3, 13-4) and Rockingham (0-9, 2-16) travels to face Northeast Guilford (3-6, 6-12) on Friday night.

BOX SCORE

M 11 14 20 15 62

R   7 11  7  17 42

Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.  

