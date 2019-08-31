RAMSEUR — It took a while for Rockingham’s offense to get things going, and by the time it did, unfortunately it was too late, as Eastern Randolph pulled out a 25-8 win over the Cougars on Friday night.
The Wildcats, playing their second game in a week, entered the contest flying high after a big 70-13 win over Chatham Central on Monday.
Rockingham head coach Brad Baker said when he saw that score, it wasn’t hard not to take notice.
“They are obviously a good football team and you don’t want to take anything away from them. They scored 70 last week and that is hard for a high school team to do on a running clock. They jumped out to an early lead tonight and we shot ourselves in the foot too and there were some opportunities missed. The ball would be on the ground when we were on defense and we’d be on it, but the ball would squirt out. A play here, a play there was the difference in the game. I thought our kids played hard,” Brad Baker.
Eastern Randolph wasted little time getting down to business as the Wildcats put up two touchdowns for a 12-0 lead. They tacked on another for good measure in the second quarter for the 18-0 advantage.
The Wildcats kept their offensive foot on the gas in the third, putting another touchdown on the board for the 28-0 lead and threatening the shutout.
But to the Cougars credit, they never folded and were able to put a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on the board to make it respectable.
“We always tell our kids, and our kids believe this, we are going to keep plugging no matter until there are zeroes on the clock. We don’t worry about anybody but ourselves. In the second half, we started to move the ball a little bit and were able to score. We are moving in the right direction regardless of the score. We saw some bright spots tonight and once we get some guys healthy and get our guys on the same page on offense and defense, I think we are going to be alright,” the RCHS coach said.
Baker knows his team’s bread and butter and understands what his team has got to clean up in order to have a successful season.
“I think the strength of our team is on defense. We put them in some holes tonight and held strong for the most part. You don’t want to say that when they score 25 and we only scored 8, but for the most part we played well. But like I said, a play here, a play there – offensively, defensively, it could have been different. We’ll get back to it and get it figured out at practice on Monday,” Baker said.
The Cougars (1-1) will host Western Guilford (next Friday night.
The Hornets (1-1) are coming off a 34-26 loss to Northwest Guilford in week No. 2.
BOX SCORE
R 0 0 0 8 8
E 12 6 7 0 25
