The more traditional business of the state legislature begins this afternoon for the 2020 session after the unanimous approval of the COVID-19 relief packages.
The main focus will be the arduous and likely divisive task of tweaking the 2018-19 state budget that’s still in effect, along with the 2019 mini-budget bills signed into law, given the realities of the drastic reduction in state tax revenues.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said the revenue shortfall could reach $4 billion.
According to The Associated Press, the legislature’s top economist wrote in late March that overall revenue could fall $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion below forecasts through June 2021 due to the economic downturn.
There is at least $3.6 billion in reserves and other cash on hand for state government to tap into.
Senate Republican budget writers sent a letter to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper “asking him to instruct all executive branch agencies to voluntarily find a 1% savings in their budgets.”
“That 1% would provide $250 million in cushion for the state to spend in the next fiscal year.”
There’s likely to be Democratic-led efforts to delay or halt any future rounds of corporate tax rate cuts to maintain funding for the state budget.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Jan. 14 the legislature “passed funding that totals 98.5% of the original $24 billion (budget) it passed in June.”
There’s an expectation that Congress will allow local and state governments to use a portion of the CARES Act funding on budget shortfalls, rather than strictly COVID-19 relief initiatives.
The legislature has reserved $1.9 billion of the state’s $3.5 billion appropriation, partly for that potential.
However, the funds must be spent by Dec. 31 or revert to the U.S. Treasury.
On April 24, Berger pledged not to hold an override vote on Cooper’s veto of the 2019-20 Republican state budget.
Today represents Day 325 since Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28.
Cooper vetoed the bill primarily because it did not include expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, and failed to provide public school teacher raises at the level Cooper wants.
“Our state’s financial outlook is in a vastly different place than it was before this pandemic hit,” Berger said April 24.
“We’re staring down a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, which negatively impacts our ability to fund the vetoed budget.
“In order to ensure that we can continue to operate basic government services into the next fiscal year, it’s more prudent to keep operating on the certified budget.”
Berger’s no-veto override commitment was viewed as a step to avoid budget negotiations with Democrats by Wayne Goodwin, N.C. Democratic Party chairman, who is running to regain his seat as state Insurance commissioner.
“Especially in this moment of crisis for our state, it’s time for them to come to the negotiating table in good faith and work with Gov. Cooper to develop a budget that supports all North Carolinians,” Goodwin said April 24.
Medicaid expansion no go?
Analysts say there is little expectation that Medicaid expansion bills will advance in the Republican-controlled chambers even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are Medicaid expansion bills filed in 2019 that are idling in a committee, as well as House Bill 1032 introduced in the current session.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has expressed confidence that his Medicaid legislation, House Bill 655, has bipartisan support even with having a controversial work requirement that has been put on hold in four red states by a federal judge.
HB655 has been stalled in the House Rules and Operations committee since September after Lambeth agreed to make a few changes.
House Bill 1056 and House Bill 1057 would provide enhanced workers’ compensation coverage for first responders, health care workers and other essential service workers who become infected by COVID-19.
Religious worship bills
Two of the more high-profile bills — House Bill 1100 and Senate Bill 781 — are focused on limiting a governor’s ability to restrict attendance at religious services through an executive order.
Both bills are couched in freedom of speech and exercise of religion language.
HB1100 focuses on allowing businesses and religious organizations to operate outside an executive order or local government prohibition as long as they make “reasonable efforts to maintain and enforce social distancing” guidelines. It would provide limited liability protection from potential violations of the order or prohibitions.
SB781 would prohibit an executive order from restricting any religious institution from “conducting regular business or congregating for worship services during a state of emergency.”
The law also would prohibit restricting members of the media from doing their normal activities, and those who are acting “in a manner of peaceable, nonviolent or nonthreatening activity ... intended to express political views or to provide lawful information to others.”
It’s not clear if bill sponsors intend to move forward with the legislation.
On Saturday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order allowing indoor worship services to resume in North Carolina until a hearing can be held May 29.
Cooper’s executive order prohibits inside gatherings of more than 10 individuals to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Cooper administration officials are evaluating COVID-19 trends to determine whether to begin Phase 2 restriction relaxing on Friday.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Saturday there will be no appeal of the injunction, but continued to caution against inside gatherings.
