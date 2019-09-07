BOONVILLE — Despite losing their third straight game, this time it was a 49-9 loss to Starmount, McMichael head coach Daniel Bradford said his team has got to trust the process, and he says he sees improvement.
It’s been well-documented, the Phoenix are young and also thin on numbers, and those factors always seem to surface when a team is trying to right the ship.
“We actually got a lot better this week. We did some good things on offense and tackled a lot better defensively. At the end of the day, a loss is a loss and it is not the end of the world for us right now. Every loss that we have accrued up to this point is not a loss for us because we’ve been able to show a gain with exactly what we are doing on film. It’s going to take us some time, obviously last week (the Reidsville loss), it wasn’t a good feeling, but I left with my head a little higher tonight because we did some good things,” McMichael head coach Daniel Bradford said on Friday night.
The Phoenix turned the ball over just once, while forcing three turnovers at Starmount. The coach said his squad did some good things on both sides of the ball, but they just didn’t make plays when they needed to when the game was within reach.
Credit Starmount for putting the pedal to the metal to push out to the early lead however, to put DMHS into a hole they never found their collective way out of.
Bradford said even though his team is going through a rough stretch, he sees something special in his players.
“Our guys are hungry. They want to be successful really bad. Right now they don’t quite understand what it is going to take to be successful, but they are getting there. Piece-by-piece, it is starting to come together. I agree with the win-now culture mentality, but I think our guys understood from the beginning, that this was not going to be a quick-fix,” the coach said.
Bradford, entering his second season at the helm of the McMichael program, experienced a rough baptism by fire in 2018, as did the Phoenix program in a winless inaugural campaign.
Prior to his taking over the job at McMichael, DMHS went through a carousel of coaches, and interest, and commitment to the football program, suffered.
Bradford, who knows a thing or two about winning, after leading the Morehead wrestling program to multiple state titles years prior, says when a team is in a rebuilding mode, it takes recognition of where you are, and a vision of where you need to go.
“You know, the injury bug bit us last year and all kinds of bad things happened, but so far, we are healthy and weathered through some adversary this week. They do get in their own heads sometimes, and it is easy to get discouraged, but I think that my coaching staff has done a really good job of talking out the process and laying out the future vision of the program. I think that eventually, we will get it done down the line.”
