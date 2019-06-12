The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA), in conjunction with Wells Fargo, has announced the final standings in the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competitions for the 2018-2019 sports season. The Wells Fargo Cup award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the NCHSAA, recognizes the schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
The Wells Fargo Conference Cup is a companion to the Wells Fargo Cup and recognizes schools with the best overall interscholastic athletic performances within individual conferences. Wachovia, and now Wells Fargo, has sponsored the conference awards program since 1980. In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
Class 2A Conference Results
Mid-State 2A: North Carolina School of Science and Math claims the Conference Cup with championships in baseball and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in men’s golf and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer during the spring. Carrboro came in second place with a women’s soccer championship and second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis along with a tied second-place finish in softball. Durham School of the Arts was in third place with championships in men’s and women’s track and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: North Carolina School of Science and Math 109.5, Carrboro 106, Durham School of the Arts 84.5, Reidsville 75, Bartlett Yancey 54, Cummings 49.5, Graham 34.5.
Central Carolina 2A: Ledford is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track and baseball and a second-place finish in men’s tennis. North Davidson finished second with championships in softball and men’s track along with a second-place finish in baseball. Salisbury came in third place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: Ledford 182.5, North Davidson 178, Salisbury 153.5, Oak Grove 151.5, West Davidson 150.5, Central Davidson 149.5, South Rowan 132, East Davidson 119.5, Lexington 98.5, Thomasville 72.5.
East Central 2A: East Duplin finished in first place with a men’s track championship and second-place finishes in women’s soccer, softball, baseball, men’s tennis and men’s golf. Clinton was second with championships in women’s soccer, men’s tennis and women’s track. Goldsboro came in third place with a second-place finish in women’s track. Conference Standings: East Duplin 91, Clinton 84, Goldsboro 80, Midway 70, Spring Creek 47, Wallace-Rose Hill 43, James Kenan 36.
Eastern Carolina 2A: Washington is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, women’s soccer, women’s track, baseball and men’s golf. Ayden-Grifton wrapped up the year in second thanks to strong spring results posting a second-place finish in women’s track and a third-place finish in softball. South Lenoir and North Lenoir are tied for third place overall. North Lenoir finished the season with second-place finishes in baseball and men’s tennis. South Lenoir finished the season with second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer along with a third-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Washington 750, Ayden-Grifton 522.5, South Lenoir 507.5, North Lenoir 507.5, Greene Central 505, West Craven 487.5, Kinston 395.
Eastern Plains 2A: Nash Central came out on top after the spring sports season thanks to championships in women’s track, men’s golf and baseball. North Johnston finished in second with a nice spring season that saw them post championships in men’s tennis and softball. Farmville Central was in third place with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in softball. Conference Standings: Nash Central 66, North Johnston 62.5, Farmville Central 60.5, Beddingfield 57.5, Southwest Edgecombe 54, North Pitt 48.5.
Mountain Six 2A: After a close race for first, Hendersonville came out on top thanks to championships in women’s track, women’s soccer and men’s golf. Brevard finished second with a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in men’s and women’s track to highlight their spring season. Franklin was in third place with championships in men’s track, baseball and softball during the spring. Conference Standings: Hendersonville 76, Brevard 73.5, Franklin 73, Pisgah 66.5, Smoky Mountain 60, East Henderson 43.5.
Northeastern Coastal 2A: First Flight is the top finisher this year thanks to championships in men’s tennis, softball and men’s track along with a second-place finish in baseball during the spring. Currituck County came in second place with championships in baseball, softball and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s tennis and women’s soccer. In third place was Northeastern with a second-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: First Flight 91, Currituck County 79, Northeastern 53, Hertford County 47, Pasquotank County 37, Bertie 30.
Northwestern Foothills 2A: With championships in men’s tennis, softball, baseball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track during the spring, Fred T. Foard came in first place. Patton finished second, posting a second-place finish in women’s track, third-place finishes in women’s soccer and women’s golf and a tied third-place finish in baseball during the spring. Draughn finished in third place with a men’s golf championship, a second-place finish in softball and a third-place finish in men’s track. Conference Standings: Fred T. Foard 840, Patton 692.5, Draughn 672.5, Hibriten 665, West Iredell 625, East Burke 592.5, Bunker Hill 502.5.
PAC 7 2A: Wheatmore is the Conference Cup Champion after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s golf championship, a second-place finish in women’s soccer and a third-place finish in men’s tennis. Randleman came in second place thanks to a women’s track championship, a tied first-place finish in baseball and second-place finishes in softball and men’s track during the spring. In third place was Providence Grove with a tied first-place finish in baseball and second-place finishes in men’s tennis and men’s golf. Conference Standings: Wheatmore 97.5, Randleman 96.5, Providence Grove 78, Trinity 70, Jordan-Matthews 59.5, Eastern Randolph 57.5, T.W. Andrews 30.
Rocky River 2A: West Stanly finished first after the spring sports season thanks to championships in softball, men’s and women’s track along with second-place finishes in men’s golf and baseball. In second place was Mount Pleasant with championships in baseball and men’s tennis along with a second-place finish in softball. Central Academy came in third place with championships in women’s soccer and men’s golf along with second-place finishes in men’s track and men’s tennis. Conference Standings: West Stanly 98, Mount Pleasant 82.5, Central Academy 77.5, Forest Hills 63, Anson County 45.5, East Montgomery 43.5.
South Fork Athletic 2A: East Lincoln is the Conference Cup Champion after a very close race thanks to a men’s tennis championship and second-place finishes in softball and women’s soccer. In second place was North Lincoln with a tied first-place finish in baseball and a men’s track championship. Lake Norman Charter finished in third place with a women’s soccer championship to highlight their spring. Conference Standings: East Lincoln 119, North Lincoln 117, Lake Norman Charter 116, Maiden 93, West Lincoln 86, Bandys 80, Newton-Conover 72, Lincolnton 57.
Southwestern Athletic 2A: R.S. Central finished on top after the spring sports season thanks to a men’s golf championship, a tied first-place finish for softball and a tied second-place finish for women’s soccer. In second place was South Point with a women’s soccer championship and a second-place finish in men’s tennis to highlight the spring. Shelby was in third place with a men’s tennis championship and a tied second-place finish in women’s soccer. Conference Standings: R.S. Central 78, South Point, 77.5, Shelby 74, East Rutherford 54.5, East Gaston 47.5, Chase 38.5.
Western Piedmont Athletic 2A: Surry Central claimed the Conference Cup Championship with a women’s track championship to highlight their spring. In second place was West Stokes with second-place finishes in women’s soccer and softball. In third place was Forbush with championships in men’s golf, women’s soccer, softball and baseball. Conference Standings: Surry Central 110, West Stokes 108.5, Forbush 96.5, Atkins 94, North Surry 80, Walkertown 53, Carver 27.