Clinic for umpires
The Regional Supervisor of officials, Jerry Talley, will be conducting a clinic for both baseball and softball umpires in the month of January. Clinics for softball umpires will begin on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. The clinic will be conducted at Rockingham County High School. Anyone interested in umpiring middle school, junior varsity, or varsity softball or baseball, please contact Talley at 336-344-2224 or by email at jerrystalley@aol.com.
Free camp for middle, high school tennis
A free Ycamp for middle and high school tennis players will be offered Jan. 25 at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts located at 600 S 5th Ave. in Mayodan. The middle school players will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The high school session is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The camp will be conducted by coach Bitrus Istifanus of the Eden YMCA. The clinic is sponsored by Allied Trucking & Trailer Sales. Register at www.signupgenius.com.
Try tennis junior
Try tennis junior clinics for ages 6 to 12 will be offered on Saturdays, Jan. 25 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts located at 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan. Try Tennis Youth, led by Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces, is an introduction to tennis for any beginner. The $40 fee includes four 90-minute group clinics, a new youth racket and a tennis gift. Register online for the Rockingham County — Mayodan location at www.try tennis.net.
Try tennis for adult beginners
Try tennis for adult beginners clinics will be offered on Saturdays, Jan. 25 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Western Rockingham YMCA indoor tennis courts located at 600 S. 5th Ave. in Mayodan. Join coach Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces and go from “couch to court” in just four weeks. The $40 fee includes four 90-minute clinics, a new racket and T-shirt. Register online at www.trytennis.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.