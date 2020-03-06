CREEDMOOR – It took three days to complete, but South Granville finally pulled off a 72-69 win over Reidsville in the sectional finals of 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday night.
The game, which began on Tuesday, had to be halted by officials due to a situation created by unruly fans that caused law enforcement officials to disperse pepper spray which made for an unsafe environment to complete the game.
The No. 4 seed Rams didn’t make it easy for the Vikings when the game resumed Thursday. With 19.1 seconds to go in the game, Breon Pass made the inbound pass to Stevian Harrison. He whipped it over to Carter Wilson rolling off of a pick and knocked down a 3-point bucket to make it a one possession game. Reidsville immediately fouled South Granville’s Bobby Pettiford with 9.8 seconds remaining on the clock. He missed the front end of a one in one and Reidsville’s Jacob Marshall pulled down the rebound. He flipped a relay to Pass, who lobbed the ball down to Auldon Edwards who got off a contested 3-pointer that would have tied the game and sent it to overtime, but the shot just rimmed out at the buzzer.
The Vikings and Rams matched one another blow-for-blow for the majority of the first quarter, but South Granville managed to gain a slight edge when a pair of free throws by Kobe Jones gave his team a two possession lead at 12-8 with 4:29 remaining in the opening frame.
The Vikings managed to hold that margin until the final seconds, but a Pass scoop shot cut the lead to 22-19 to end the first period of play.
A couple of transition scores by South Granville gave the Vikings a 26-19 advantage in the opening minute of the second quarter, but the Rams would answer with a 6-0 run highlighted by a steal and a dunk by Pass, followed by a put-back score by Marshall cut it to 26-25 near the five minute mark.
The Vikings put together a solid run of their own, which was topped off by a corner 3-pointer by sophomore guard Collin Tanner that gave South Granville their biggest lead of the game up to that point at 11. RHS junior Harrison got it back to a three possession game after hitting one of two free throws then he scored again on a put-back to cut it to 38-29 to close out the half.
It was all South Granville for the majority of the third quarter beginning with a fast break lob from Micah Jones to Kobe Jones, who threw down a two-hand jam.
By that point, South Granville really heated up offensively as solid scoring inside and out pumped the lead up to 15, and it appeared the Vikings were going to put the game out of reach. But Reidsville never threw in the towel as they fought their way back in it beginning with a pair of old-fashioned 3-point plays by Edwards and Harrison which helped whittle the lead down to 47-41 with 3:24 to go in the third period. Heading down the stretch, buckets by Edwards and Wilson, followed by a steal by Pass, who flipped a dish to KJ Allen for score, tied the game at 49-49. That Rams run lit a fire under Pettiford, who knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put his team up 55-52 to close out the third.
Reidsville’s answered once again however as Edwards scored on a shot in the post, then Harrison knocked down a trey to give the Rams a 57-55 lead near the mid-way point of the fourth quarter.
The Vikings put together another late run which culminated with a transition score on a monster dunk by South Granville senior Kobe Jones which put the Rams down 72-66 with 19.1 seconds remaining forcing Reidsville to call a timeout. This occurred moments prior to the incident with the fan that forced the game to be halted.
Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said his guys showed a lot of heart coming back from such a huge deficit and nearly pulling off a win against one of the most talented teams in the state.
“At halftime we just told our guys we’ve been here before. We been down to some pretty good teams at halftime and found a way to win and that’s part of what helped us to the 22 game win streak. We just told them every rebound matters, every shot matters. We can’t afford any more turnovers. We can’t afford any more missed assignments and we’ve got to be able to make shots. We did and we got it going,” Ross said.
The Rams closed out the 2019-2020 season with a record of 26-3.
Allen paced the Vikings with 19 points, Michal Jones had 17, which included four 3-pointers and Collin Tanner chipped in 10.
Edwards led the Rams with 20 points, Pass added 14 and Marshall and Harrison each chipped in 10 to lead Reidsville offensively.
Sportsmanship following Tuesday’s incident
Coach Ross said given the unfortunate events that transpired Tuesday, Thursday’s conclusion gave his team some positive closure.
“I just want everyone to understand, even though we lost tonight, one of the biggest gains of going back out there was to be able to shake the hands of those guys from South Granville. After the game, we had some one-on-one sessions. They had a dunk contest between the schools, and I’ll be fair, they won the dunk contest. They’ve got some high flyers. But we were able to have a little fellowship with them because there were a lot of negative things going on the other night, so we just wanted to come and share some fellowship with them. Actually, after the game, they were standing out there waiting on us as a team and shook our hands as we got on the bus, so that meant a lot to us. I’m glad that we got that opportunity,” Ross said.
Up next: The No. 1 seed Vikings, undefeated at 30-0, advance to take on No. 3 Farmville Central (28-2) on Saturday. Farmville Central earned their spot to the Final Four after defeating No. 2 Kinston 68-53 Tuesday night.
BOX SCORE
S 22 16 17 17 72
R 19 10 23 14 66
