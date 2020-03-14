Like their male counter parts on the baseball diamond, the coronavirus crisis has the lady softball players in an equal position of flux in regards to a potential indefinite suspension, if not all-and-out cancellation of games for the four county high school teams. What we do know at this point for McMichael, Morehead, Reidsville and Rockingham — is that teams are still in the process of figuring out the lay of the land after the first two weeks of the season.
Rockingham
The Lady Cougars have already engaged in Mid-State 3A Conference play, and Rockingham, who is .500 in league action, and one game over at 2-1, it appears they are in pretty good shape at this early point in the season.
Expectations in Cougar Country are particularly high this season, especially given the number of veteran players on the roster. Rockingham has nine players back from last season’s playoff team, led by four-year starter Taylor Smith. An East Carolina University scholarship commit, Smith has been the Lady Cougars ace pitcher from day-one. In addition, offensive ace Hope Smith, who is currently hitting .500 and already notched five hits in just three games, is leading the charge from the plate.
Over the last several years, Rockingham has been among the top programs in the Mid-State 3A Conference, and it appears 2020 will be more of the same. The Lady Cougars only loss was a 1-0 affair to undefeated Western Alamance, featuring one of the top pitchers in the state in Brooke Smith.
Morehead
The Lady Panthers are currently even keel at 2-2, but the potential is there for Morehead to challenge for an upper echelon spot in the Mid-State Conference race as well.
MHS was impressive in a 15-1 win over Reidsville, followed by a 5-0 victory over McMichael March 10, but a pair of losses to East Forsyth proved to be the wrench in the early going.
Ultimately, the key to success for Morehead will be play in the league race.
Currently, Western Alamance (5-0) and Eastern Alamance, rule the roost, but the Lady Panthers are on the fringe of being among the top contenders, and that’s not a bad place to be in the conference race, a league which typically sends four to five teams to the post season.
McMichael and Reidsville
For McMichael (1-4) and Reidsville (0-3) — it’s been a particularly rough start, and it looks like the worst may be yet to come unfortunately.
The Lady Phoenix have been outscored 39-6 in their first four games.
The good news for McMichael is that they shellacked the Lady Rams 22-0 on March 11. That’s bad news for Reidsville — who have scored just one run in two weeks, while being outscored 59-1 through their opening three games, has a very tough slate of games before them.
