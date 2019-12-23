We’ve heard it from Reidsville head football coach Jimmy Teague time and time again during his program’s most recent four-year campaign.
“We’ve never won a state championship without playing great defense,” said Teague following the Rams’ 14-0 victory last Saturday in the NCHSAA 2A state championship game.
On the surface, the commonplace statement reeks of stale garden variety coach speak.
Yet, as a simple breakdown of scoring totals shows, there’s nothing cliché about Reidsville’s 28 shutouts and its 62-2 record over the last four seasons.
Especially after factoring in the program’s only two losses came against Wallace-Rose Hill in Teachey, in the 2018 NCHSAA 2A title game and East Surry of Pilot Mountain, which ultimately became 1AA champion earlier this season.
Interested in finding the common denominator to Reidsville’s defensive dominance, RockinghamNow charted the team’s scoring totals by quarter through all 64 games played during Reidsville’s past four-year winning stretch.
The results are rather staggering.
Including championships and playoffs, Reidsville has only yielded an average of 7.9 points per game since kicking off the 2016 season.
Regular season
One factor that might have contributed to Reidsville jump-starting its run back in 2016 could be the friendly confines of Community Stadium —a home venue that was certainly more polite to defenders who strapped on the gold helmet.
During the Rams’ first championship run in 2016 — Bartlett Yancey of Yanceyville, Carrboro, Cummings of Burlington, and Morehead of Eden, left Community Stadium with goose eggs next to their names. The only three visiting points scored by an opposing team came off the foot of former McMichael kicker Luis Bruno.
Those stingy trends have continued over the last three seasons, during which the Rams have given up just 34 fourth quarter points at home — a touchdown each to R.J. Reynolds in Winston-Salem and Morehead in 2018 and 21 points to East Surry this season.
In 21 road games over the last four years (excluding state championships), opponents have averaged less than five points per game.
Heading into hostile territory, the Rams have held home teams from putting first quarter points on the board 19 times and haven’t allowed first frame points to the home team since giving up a score apiece to Northwest Guilford and T.W. Andrews of High Point, in 2016.
In 88 quarters played at opposing teams’ stadiums, the Rams have held their counterparts scoreless 84% of the time (74 of 88 frames).
The Rams held all five road opponents scoreless in 2019.
Rivals and conference play
Reidsville’s dominance over county rivals and conference opponents has been well documented.
The Rams are 12-0 against Morehead, Rockingham County and McMichael during the last four seasons, outscoring them 612-43.
Inside the Mid-State 2A, Reidsville’s defense is even uglier.
In 17 conference games, the ‘Battering’ Rams have allowed just 18 points — all of which were scored in 2017.
Of the Rams’ 28 shutouts during the run, 15 were against Mid-State 2A foes, with seven registered against county teams.
In essence, since the start of 2016, the Rams have played 240 minutes of conference football during which the opposing teams had no points on the board.
The Second Season
While an argument can easily be made about the competition level Reidsville faces in the Mid-State 2A — a simple quarter-by-quarter breakdown of scoring shows the Rams defensively dominate playoff competition.
The Rams hold an impressive 16-0 home playoff record over the last four seasons and a 3-1 record on championship Saturday’s neutral stage.
In the 64 playoff quarters at Community Stadium during the most recent run, the Blue and Gold have held opponents scoreless for 42 frames.
To put it in clearer perspective, the 16 teams whose seasons have ended at Community Stadium since 2016 have scored an average of just 10 points per game.
This year alone, the four playoff teams that Coach Teague’s team hosted were held to just six points outside of the first quarter of play — and those were scored early in the fourth by Newton-Conover in Newton, in a second-round contest that was out of reach.
In the four regional final match-ups hosted by the football capital since 2016, only 34 points have been mustered by the competition in the first half — with 13 coming in the opening frame of this year’s contest with West Stokes of King.
The Rams, whose four semifinal opponents had a combined record of 48-7 prior to lining up in those regional tilts, held their competition to just 27 points total in the second half.
In the four games with a trip to a state title game on the line, the Blue and Gold have given up just six points in the fourth quarter.
It’s this similar advantage that has been the difference in Reidsville’s three most recent championship wins against Northeastern of Elizabeth City, the last two seasons and Edenton-Holmes of Edenton, in 2016.
The Rams allowed just seven points total in the 72 second half minutes played and all three contests were two possession games at halftime.
With the game on the line, the Rams defense, combined with the offense’s ability to carry momentum and eat time off the clock, has suffocated opposing championship hopes.
In the last two championship games, Northeastern has only touched the ball on offense three times in the fourth quarter.
Outside of a 70-yard drive that ate fewer than two minutes off the clock in 2018 and gave Northeastern a 28-21 lead with just five minutes to play — Northeastern was held to a combined 15 plays and 13 net yards in the games’ final 12 minutes.
In both contests, the Eagles have garnered fewer than four minutes of possession time in the final 12 minutes.
