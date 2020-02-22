BURLINGTON — No. 1 seed Reidsville broke open a tight game in the second half to eventually pull away for a 86-74 win over No. 2 Carrboro in the 2020 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament title game Saturday afternoon.
The Rams players came into the building looking loose and were all smiles prior to the tip, but head coach Jason Ross said his guys knew they were there on a business trip.
“I think before we even got on the bus the guys were focused. They understood what we needed to do to win this game and wanted to win this championship. Carrboro is a great team. They have great players and great coaches, so we knew going in it was going to be a struggle, but I knew our depth would help us to wear them down,” Ross said.
A jumper by Rams junior Breon Pass, and a later bucket by Stevion Harrison, helped Reidsville go on a 7-1 run in the opening minutes of the first quarter, but the Jaguars would rally and make it a one possession game courtesy of a put-back score by Carrboro’s LJ Rigsbee to cut the RHS lead to 21-18 to close out the first period.
Jack Morgan hit a 3-pointer on the Jaguars first possession of the second frame to tie the game at 21-21 and that would set the tone for what turned into an intense back-and-forth affair which featured several ties and lead changes.
Reidsville switched to a full court press and it paid off big as two forced turnovers on Jaguars inbound attempts, turned into points for the Rams as they closed out the half with a 42-38 advantage.
TK Paisant would cut the lead to 1-point on an old-fashioned 3-point play early in the third quarter, but that was a close as Carrboro would get as RHS went on several late runs that increased the lead to 11 points at 64-53 heading into the fourth period.
The Jaguars would cut the Reidsville lead to under 10 points on two occasions, but every time Carrboro would threaten to get back in it, the Rams came through with clutch scores as the clock wore down.
Ultimately, Reidsville put together one final push beginning with a Jacob Marshall score in the post followed by a second-chance bucket by Edwards which basically put the game out of reach.
Edwards had a great all-around performance. He forced a pair of turnovers, was on-lock defensively and also scored effectively in key situations that helped keep his team up front down the stretch.
“Auldon played great. He told me when he got to school that he was focused and knew what he needed to do. He’s been a team player all year. Coming from Burlington Cummings, he was averaging like 30 points a game for them last year, but coming here, he kind of took a back seat and became a real team player because we’ve got several players that can score night in and night out,” said Ross.
Pass had a game-high 25 points which included shooting 6 of 8 from the free throw line. Edwards scored 22 and knocked down a trio of 3-point baskets and Stevian Harrison chipped in 11 to pace the Rams offensively.
Jared Porter and Paisant led the Jaguars with 16 points each and Ethan Stutts added 14 including three triples.
RHS earned their spot in the finals courtesy of a 74-64 victory over Cummings in the semi-final round of the 2020 Mid-State 2A Conference tournament Wednesday night. Carrboro earned their bid after taking down Bartlett Yancey 69-56 in their second round game Feb. 19.
The tournament championship win was the Rams 19th in a row.
Over the last three seasons, Reidsville’s record is 63-18 for a team that has won three-consecutive Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championships and made a trio of sweet 16 appearances in the post season.
RHS also won the Rockingham County title as well as the 2019-2020 league regular season crown.
The Rams (23-2) swept the Jaguars (15-10) in both regular season match-ups. RHS won in a shootout — 102-94 on Jan. 10 — and again by a 61-50 margin Feb. 4.
Up next: Reidsville has already automatically qualified for the 2020 NCHSAA state playoffs which begin Tuesday, Feb. 25. Pairings will be released on Sunday afternoon. For complete seedings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
R 21 21 22 22 86
C 18 20 15 21 74
