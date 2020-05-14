GREENSBORO — The rosters for the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls and boys soccer games were released earlier this week and feature athletes from across the state.
Some of the top senior players from the eastern region will meet their counterparts in the western region in the all-star game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit.
The girls soccer game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. Basketball all-star games are scheduled for July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum, while the football all-star game is scheduled for July 22 at Grimsley High School.
As of now, the all-star games are still scheduled to take place as part of the NCCA Coaches Clinic.
Players were nominated by their coaches and selected by the all-star coaches. The girls East team is coached by Pine Forest's Isaac Rancour, while the West team is coached by Hibriten's Shea Bridges.
2020 Girls East All-Stars Soccer Roster
Brynn Adams, East Chapel Hill
Gracie Athus, Cardinal Gibbons
Mia Davis, East Chapel Hill
Mary Ashley Finn, Wake Forest
Megan Gregg, Green Hope
Micah King, Hoggard
Abby Mayer, Person
Raegen Meyer, Heritage
Lorena Montesano, Croatan
Kaitlin Neighbour, Hoggard
Makaya Parham, Millbrook
Austin Parker, Millbrook
Maiya Parros, Terry Sanford
Corbin Reifschneider, Wakefield
Claudia Reiter, Chapel Hill
Makaela Stokes, Wakefield
2020 Girls West All-Stars Soccer Roster
Camryn Belin, West Forsyth
Camryn Bolick, Asheville
Sarah Brown, Union Academy
Kerri Coffman, Lake Norman
Nicole Cristy, Porter Ridge
Hannah Dunn, Cox Mill
Sarah Groce, A.C. Reynolds
Kasey Hahn, Lake Norman Charter
Madison Henry, South Rowan
Hayley Magnussen, Northern Guilford
Sydney Smith, Cox Mill
Lily Suyao, Watauga
Emma Wakeman, Hickory Ridge
Logan Webb, Charlotte Catholic
Izzi Wood, Hickory
Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter
2020 Boys East All-Stars Soccer Roster
Gabe Barber, East Fladen
Joshua Bratager, Heritage
Jackson Burkhart, Sanderson
Jaden Cross, Panther Creek
Aseksandro Dako, Cary
Ryan Doyle, Clayton
Zachary Elman, Jacksonville
Reese Jahoo, Carrboro
Zachary Jamison, Holly Springs
Tripp Kidd, Swansboro
Kalvin Matischak, Chapel Hill
Evan McIntyre, Durham School of the Arts
Sean Nolan, Cary
Hector Reyes-Zonala, Wallace-Rose Hill
Tennyson Wnek, New Hanover
Matthew Wolf, Chapel Hill
Coach Brad Wicker, Lee County
2020 Boys West All-Stars Soccer Roster
Jose Almanza, High Point Central
Daniel Anani, Ledford
Aldair Ancahernan, RJ Reynolds
Andrew Brown, West Davidson
Gerardo Castillo, Forest Hills
Chase Gilley, East Lincoln
Logan Gilley, East Lincoln
Silas Goss, Shelby
Max Huber, Northwest Guilford
John Joplin Newton Conover
Adam Kluge AC Reynolds
Brennan Lagana, Williams
Jorge Lemus-Alfaro, Williams
Mason Paschold, West Forsyth
Luke Sloan, AC Reynolds
Carson Trott, Concord
Coach Jay Niessner, Central Academy of Technology Arts
