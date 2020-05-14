GREENSBORO — The rosters for the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star girls and boys soccer games were released earlier this week and feature athletes from across the state.

Some of the top senior players from the eastern region will meet their counterparts in the western region in the all-star game, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit.

The girls soccer game is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow. Basketball all-star games are scheduled for July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum, while the football all-star game is scheduled for July 22 at Grimsley High School.

As of now, the all-star games are still scheduled to take place as part of the NCCA Coaches Clinic.

Players were nominated by their coaches and selected by the all-star coaches. The girls East team is coached by Pine Forest's Isaac Rancour, while the West team is coached by Hibriten's Shea Bridges.

2020 Girls East All-Stars Soccer Roster

Brynn Adams, East Chapel Hill

Gracie Athus, Cardinal Gibbons

Mia Davis, East Chapel Hill

Mary Ashley Finn, Wake Forest

Megan Gregg, Green Hope

Micah King, Hoggard

Abby Mayer, Person

Raegen Meyer, Heritage

Lorena Montesano, Croatan

Kaitlin Neighbour, Hoggard

Makaya Parham, Millbrook

Austin Parker, Millbrook

Maiya Parros, Terry Sanford

Corbin Reifschneider, Wakefield

Claudia Reiter, Chapel Hill

Makaela Stokes, Wakefield

2020 Girls West All-Stars Soccer Roster

Camryn Belin, West Forsyth

Camryn Bolick, Asheville

Sarah Brown, Union Academy

Kerri Coffman, Lake Norman

Nicole Cristy, Porter Ridge

Hannah Dunn, Cox Mill

Sarah Groce, A.C. Reynolds

Kasey Hahn, Lake Norman Charter

Madison Henry, South Rowan

Hayley Magnussen, Northern Guilford

Sydney Smith, Cox Mill

Lily Suyao, Watauga

Emma Wakeman, Hickory Ridge

Logan Webb, Charlotte Catholic

Izzi Wood, Hickory

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter

2020 Boys East All-Stars Soccer Roster

Gabe Barber, East Fladen

Joshua Bratager, Heritage

Jackson Burkhart, Sanderson

Jaden Cross, Panther Creek

Aseksandro Dako, Cary

Ryan Doyle, Clayton

Zachary Elman, Jacksonville

Reese Jahoo, Carrboro

Zachary Jamison, Holly Springs

Tripp Kidd, Swansboro

Kalvin Matischak, Chapel Hill

Evan McIntyre, Durham School of the Arts

Sean Nolan, Cary

Hector Reyes-Zonala, Wallace-Rose Hill

Tennyson Wnek, New Hanover

Matthew Wolf, Chapel Hill

Coach Brad Wicker, Lee County

2020 Boys West All-Stars Soccer Roster

Jose Almanza, High Point Central

Daniel Anani, Ledford

Aldair Ancahernan, RJ Reynolds

Andrew Brown, West Davidson

Gerardo Castillo, Forest Hills

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln

Logan Gilley, East Lincoln

Silas Goss, Shelby

Max Huber, Northwest Guilford

John Joplin Newton Conover

Adam Kluge AC Reynolds

Brennan Lagana, Williams

Jorge Lemus-Alfaro, Williams

Mason Paschold, West Forsyth

Luke Sloan, AC Reynolds

Carson Trott, Concord

Coach Jay Niessner, Central Academy of Technology Arts

