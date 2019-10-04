Even though Mid-State 3A Conference rival Northern Guilford continues to improve week in and week out, Rockingham’s scores have gotten collectively better as well.
That was evident as the Lady Cougars golf team posted their lowest score ever at Indian Valley, winning with 110 strokes and holding off the Lady Nighthawks who closed out the day with a 116 on Monday afternoon.
“We have to stay on our toes because Northern Guilford is strong as always. There scores are getting lower and lower and we are going to have to stay focused and continue to work hard to stay in front of them at the conference tournament, regional's and state. Cox Mill has been putting up some good scores this year as well, so I am really happy to see our scores coming down and new individual and team records being set each week. I am really looking forward to watching them play the rest of the year. I feel like we are going to go lower and lower,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.
Led by Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton, who had the top score of the day with a 33, her teammates Victoria Cook (38), Elli Flinchum (39) and Olivia Peterson (40) posted nearly identical scores as compared to one another to give the Lady Cougars the cushion they needed to close out the win.
Eastern Alamance was third with a 128, followed by Western Alamance (151) and Person (174). Morehead’s Angel Dickerson was the only Lady Panther competing and she tallied a score of 62.
Thursday’s scheduled match at Carlson Farms was postponed due to excessive heat that has lingered in the Triad over the last several weeks.
The conference teams will be back in action on Monday for another league match at Oak Hills. There is just one more regular season match to follow on Oct. 10 prior to the beginning of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament on Oct. 14 at Greensboro National.
Match 11 Indian Valley Results
Monday, Sept. 30
Rockingham
Riley Hamilton 33
Victoria Cook 38
Elli Flinchum 39
Olivia Peterson 40
Total 110
Northern Guilford
Siana Wong 35
Cami Rivas 39
Olivia Tolbert 42
Ashlyn Strickland 45
Total 116
Eastern Alamance
Emily Mathews 36
Riley Beck 41
Chandler Bryant 51
Total 128
Western Alamance
Abigail May 50
Makayla Martinez 50
Alyssa Barnhardt 51
Total 151
Person
Grayson Brann 57
Haley Thomas 57
Kelli DiMaggio 60
Total 174
Morehead
Angel Dickerson 62
Remaining Schedule for 2019 Season
Monday, Oct. 7 at Oak Hills Conference
Thursday, Oct. 10 at Greensboro National
Monday, Oct. 14 at Greensboro National Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
Monday, Oct. 21 at Greensboro National Regional Tournament
Monday, Oct. 28 at Foxfire State
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Foxfire State
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.