Even though Mid-State 3A Conference rival Northern Guilford continues to improve week in and week out, Rockingham’s scores have gotten collectively better as well.

That was evident as the Lady Cougars golf team posted their lowest score ever at Indian Valley, winning with 110 strokes and holding off the Lady Nighthawks who closed out the day with a 116 on Monday afternoon.

“We have to stay on our toes because Northern Guilford is strong as always. There scores are getting lower and lower and we are going to have to stay focused and continue to work hard to stay in front of them at the conference tournament, regional's and state. Cox Mill has been putting up some good scores this year as well, so I am really happy to see our scores coming down and new individual and team records being set each week. I am really looking forward to watching them play the rest of the year. I feel like we are going to go lower and lower,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.

Led by Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton, who had the top score of the day with a 33, her teammates Victoria Cook (38), Elli Flinchum (39) and Olivia Peterson (40) posted nearly identical scores as compared to one another to give the Lady Cougars the cushion they needed to close out the win.

Eastern Alamance was third with a 128, followed by Western Alamance (151) and Person (174). Morehead’s Angel Dickerson was the only Lady Panther competing and she tallied a score of 62.

Thursday’s scheduled match at Carlson Farms was postponed due to excessive heat that has lingered in the Triad over the last several weeks.

The conference teams will be back in action on Monday for another league match at Oak Hills. There is just one more regular season match to follow on Oct. 10 prior to the beginning of the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament on Oct. 14 at Greensboro National.

Match 11 Indian Valley Results

Monday, Sept. 30

Rockingham

Riley Hamilton 33

Victoria Cook 38

Elli Flinchum 39

Olivia Peterson 40

Total 110

Northern Guilford

Siana Wong 35

Cami Rivas 39

Olivia Tolbert 42

Ashlyn Strickland 45

Total 116

Eastern Alamance

Emily Mathews 36

Riley Beck 41

Chandler Bryant 51

Total 128

Western Alamance

Abigail May 50

Makayla Martinez 50

Alyssa Barnhardt 51

Total 151

Person

Grayson Brann 57

Haley Thomas 57

Kelli DiMaggio 60

Total 174

Morehead

Angel Dickerson 62

Remaining Schedule for 2019 Season

Monday, Oct. 7 at Oak Hills Conference

Thursday, Oct. 10 at Greensboro National

Monday, Oct. 14 at Greensboro National Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

Monday, Oct. 21 at Greensboro National Regional Tournament

Monday, Oct. 28 at Foxfire State

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Foxfire State

