WENTWORTH – Hannah Wood, a 2020 graduate of Rockingham County High School and member of the girls tennis team, has been awarded the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation’s Rosalind P. Walter College Scholarship in the amount of $10,000. The mission of the USTA Foundation is to bring tennis and education together to change lives. The foundation supports the network of National Junior Tennis and Learning (NJTL) chapters that reaches over 160,000 under-resourced youth throughout the U.S.
Wood plans to attend Appalachian University in the fall and major in elementary education. She is one of four Rockingham County high school seniors who intern this summer with Rockingham County Tennis Association (RCTA). These interns help RCTA connect tennis and education for young players at weekly summer clinics as part of the NJTL.
“The highlight of my senior year was spending many hours on the court with my best friend, eventually making it to Regionals as a doubles team and States as a team,” Wood said.
This scholarship is named in honor of Rosalind Palmer Walter, who has been an active member of the USTA Serves Board since its inception and was responsible for funding the first USTA Serves scholarship in 1994, well before a comprehensive program was put in place. She has consistently supported the scholarship program ever since.
The Rosalind P. Walter Scholarship is available to one male and one female high-academic achieving student of good character who are entering a four-year college or university program and share her belief in always putting forth one’s best effort and giving back to one’s community to make it a better place.
The recipients of the Rosalind P. Walter College Scholarship are eligible to receive $2,500 per year for a total of up to $10,000 to cover costs of tuition, room and board and educational materials. The scholarship will be paid directly to the college or university in which the student is enrolled and is disbursed annually based on the recipient's standing with his or her college.
