WENTWORTH — Last Tuesday Cougars senior Alden Kolessar verbally committed to take his baseball game to William Peace University in Raleigh following his high school graduation later this spring.
Playing college baseball has long been one of his dreams and he’s come a long way from a hopeful freshman-athlete seeking to find a place in the lineup back in 2017.
Through countless workouts, determination, perseverance, passion and, above all – a steadfast dedication to the game he loves, Kolessar put himself on the recruiting radar as a junior at Rockingham.
“My initial impression of him as a freshman was just how hard and fearless he played. It’s almost kind of a Pete Rose, Charlie-hustle type of thing. He wasn’t afraid to get dirty, so he’s earned it,” said Cougars head coach George Barber.
Because of his work, Kolessar earned Mid-State 3A All-Conference honors in 2019. He and his coaches were hoping for a true break-out season in 2020, but due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus pandemic, sports are on the shelve indefinitely unfortunately.
The senior said adjusting to the “new normal” – a world without organized sports – has been a difficult adjustment for everyone.
“It’s definitely been tough. Me and my teammates, we have been working really hard ever since our freshman season — and this year, I felt like something different was going to happen – like we were going to go really far in the post season and have a chance to do something special. It’s sad knowing that it could possibly be over, especially given we’ve worked so hard to put ourselves in a good situation before the suspension,” he said.
Entering this season, expectations were high, especially considering Rockingham closed out 2019 with a share of the regular season title, tied with Northern Guilford at 12-2. The Cougars finished with an overall record of 18-7, and considering the number of talented returning veterans from last season, including three-time All-State pitcher Coby Ingle, RCHS had lofty ambitions for the 2020 season.
Whether or not baseball will resume at this point remains unclear and that is a situation Kolessar and his teammates are monitoring closely.
“I sure do hope we can play because we’ve all worked so hard to get to this point over the years. I still feel like there is a shot. It’s definitely slim because the dates keep getting pushed back, but I still think there is a chance if this thing plays out in the next few weeks,” he said.
From his leadoff spot in the batting order during his junior year, he hit .293 and had a .461 on-base percentage. He scored 23 runs, had 22 singles and 13 RBIs which included five doubles. In addition, he had nine stolen bases and was solid on defense as was evident with a .886 fielding percentage as both a second baseman and outfielder.
Kolessar was moved up to the varsity roster as a freshman due to an injury to North Carolina Coaches Association All-State pitcher Angel Zarate, who was the Cougars lead-off hitter and ace on the mound at the time. Due to the open roster spot, Kolessar became a welcome plug-and-play, utility-type athlete – pinch running and playing multiple positions. That versatility in the field, combined with a much-improved offensive game during both his sophomore and junior seasons, eventually landed him in the lead-off spot of the batting order.
Like the Cougars, the Pacers, led by head coach Chris Duty, started off the 2020 season at 10-5 so it appears when baseball does finally get back underway, Kolessar should be on deck to get back to playing winning baseball at the next level.
His journey to William Peace began when the Pacers coaching staff contacted him last summer. Kolessar periodically made trips down for workouts and he said the university felt like home, which ultimately locked his decision.
Despite the uncertainty of the high school season, he said he’s just happy to have the opportunity to continue to play a game that has largely defined him.
“I feel like baseball makes me a better person. It really relieves stress and it’s something that I’ve always gone to throughout my whole life. It’s always been my backbone and something I’ve always relied on in the way you deal with life no matter the situation,” said Kolessar.
What they are saying
Kolessar on Rockingham head baseball coach George Barber:
“He’s a great coach. I’ve always loved playing for him because he really knows the game. He always has his players’ best interest at heart, treats them fair, and he has taken Rockingham to the next level. We’ve made consecutive playoff appearances every year since I’ve been here and won a lot of conference tournaments, and a lot of the reason for that is because of him and the other coaches. They work really hard to give us the tools to be the best we can be.”
Kolessar on playing with top Cougar talent over the years:
“Playing with guys like Angel and Coby, it’s been great playing around that caliber of an athlete. We’ve always worked out, hit and thrown together, so it’s been great to have those guys around and learn from them. As far as the younger guys, stepping into a leadership role last year, I just want to lead by example and make sure I’m doing the right things both on and off the field and playing as hard as I can every game.”
Rockingham head coach George Barber on first impressions:
“During his freshman year, I think both us and Northern (Guilford) were undefeated, and both of us were ranked pretty high in the state. Angel was on the mound starting and then his shoulder started hurting, so I had to take him out. Alden, I don’t think he even had a varsity uniform, so I found him one real quick and put him out in the outfield. We started him in centerfield in his sophomore year and he did a good job with that, and then, in his junior year, I think his bat really caught up with the varsity pitching and we moved him to second base because it was better for the team with what we had. His senior year he was playing center and then everything got cut real short.
Barber on the future of the 2020 season:
“There have been some rumors going around on what might happen if we do get back May 18th as to what we can do. I’ve heard a conference tournament — and I’ve heard state tournament scenarios — and maybe letting every team into the state tournament, but if I had a vote, I think I’d just like to play out the schedule and let the kids play. If everybody plays in the state tournament and everybody gets in, then some kids play one game and then they are out. So I’d rather just play the conference season out and then if we have time for a state playoff, then great, but I’d rather see the kids have a chance to play eight games rather than just play one.”
Barber on Kolessar earning top league honors in 2019:
“He had an All-Conference year as a junior and I think he earned some respect from the other players and coaches. He was voted in and did a good job and he earned it. That’s why I nominated him and likely, why all the other coaches in the league thought the same thing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.