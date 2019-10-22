SUMMERFIELD — Rockingham County won the NCHSAA Class 3-A Central Regional girl’s golf title Monday at Greensboro National Golf Club.
The Cougars, who have won four straight Class 3-A state titles, had a three-player total of 239 to finish 19 strokes in front of Mid-State 3-A Conference rival Eastern Alamance and 25 strokes ahead of third-place Southeast Guilford. Leading the way for Rockingham County was overall runner-up Victoria Cook, who finished with a 5-over-par 77 total, one shot behind Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews. Rockingham County’s Riley Hamilton and Northern Guilford’s Siana Wong tied for third at 79. The other scorer for the Cougars was Elli Flinchum, who finished fifth with an 83.
“Last year we were not able to do it, and I knew the girls would work really hard in hopes of capturing the title this year. We were able to place four girls in the top 7, which is a first for our program. I am really proud of all of them for hanging in and never giving up. All of them had difficulties of some sort during the round, but they were able to fight through it. That is what we are going to have to do next week. Cox Mill, Marvin Ridge, Cape Fear and Weddington have really solid teams and we are going to have to have strength through adversity, because golf is a game of adversity and how it is handled mentally, and also have some luck to win,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.
All three teams advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 28-29 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club’s Red Course in Foxfire Village.
“Whatever happens I will be proud of the girls. Winning the regular season conference championship, conference tournament championship, and regional’s is a year any team would envy. I know the girls want more and a lot of hard work will be put in between now and Monday. I am excited for their opportunity to win five in a row. I know they want it and I know they will put forth their very best effort to accomplish their goal,” said Williams.
NCHSAA Girls Golf
Class 3-A Central Regional
At Greensboro National Golf Club, par 72
Top three teams (advance to state championships)
1. Rockingham County 239
2. Eastern Alamance 258
3. Southeast Guilford 264
Top five individuals
1. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 76; 2. Victoria Cook (Rockingham County), 77; T3. Riley Hamilton (Rockingham County) and Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 79; 5. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 83.
Area players also advancing to state championships
6. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford), 84; 7. Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 85; 8. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford), 89; T9. Jenna Lothakoun (Southeast Guilford), 91; T16. Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford), 94.
CLASS 1-A/2-A Central Regional
At Sapona Country Club, Lexington, par 72
Top three teams (advance to state championships)
1. Oak Grove 253
2. Mount Pleasant 267
3. Ledford 274
Area individuals advancing to state championships
T9. Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness), 85; T17. Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness), 94.
Results from the 4A Central Women's Golf Tournament
The Individual Medalist is McKenzie Daffin from Jack Britt HS, Fayetteville, NC.
There was a tie for 17th Place, Abby Vickery (Holly Springs) is in due to her place on the 3rd place team, Ava Heaton (Green Level) is in due to her winning the playoff with Madison Winn of Apex HS.
