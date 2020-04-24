WENTWORTH – Rockingham County High School second baseman Aiden Bognar recently announced he will take his game to Rockingham Community College next season.
He didn’t get much playing time as an underclassman for the Cougars, but Bognar gradually worked his way into the starting lineup where he ended up playing the anchor position at second base while earning a top spot in the batting order.
“I’ve always told them, there are some guys that are sitting on the bench that if they were playing at another school, they would be starting every game, but it does push them because it’s all about having a good attitude and a good work ethic and Aiden is an example of that. I told Aiden after our last game at McMichael that I was more proud of him than anyone else because last year he wasn’t playing a lot. I never heard one word from him or his parents or anybody. He just kept doing what I asked and now this year he’s starting on second base and hitting out of the three hole,” Rockingham County head coach George Barber said.
Bognar also received offers from Greensboro College, Piedmont International University and Fayetteville Community College, but ultimately the chance to stay close to home and play at RCC was the best fit.
A two-year varsity player for the Cougars, the honors student has played the game since he was three years old, and through hard work, he’s earned an opportunity to play at the next level.
As a junior, he was flawless in the field with a 1.000 fielding percentage while compiling a solid .333 on base percentage. Bognar stole a pair of bases and scored 11 runs in 2019.
Entering this season, expectations were high, especially considering Rockingham closed out 2019 with a share of the regular season title, tied with Northern Guilford at 12-2. The Cougars finished with an overall record of 18-7, and considering the number of talented returning veterans from last season, including three-time All-State pitcher Coby Ingle, RCHS had lofty ambitions for the 2020 season.
Early on it looked like the Cougars were destined for greatness this year as they started the season undefeated.
Unfortunately, the season was quickly derailed due to the ongoing threat of the COVID-19, a.k.a. coronavirus pandemic, sports are shelved indefinitely.
The senior said adjusting to the “new normal” — a world without organized sports — has been a difficult adjustment for everyone.
Whether or not baseball will resume at this point remains unclear and that is a situation Bognar and his teammates are in a wait and see mode.
“It definitely hurts. I mean we were 5-0, we were rolling and for your senior year to be taken away for you is not easy. I feel like me and Alden (Kolessar) and some of the other guys on the team have been doing a good job of continuing to work hard every day and trying to get better - for me I always like to hold out hope, but the chances are slim. I’m definitely holding out hope before they call it off for sure,” he said.
Bognar will join former Cougar teammates Jonathan Todd and Brandon Leonard who graduated in 2019 and currently play for RCC.
“Me and JT played together last summer after he graduated and I’ve stayed in close touch with Brandon too, so it’s going to be nice to have those familiar faces for sure,” Bognar said.
What they are saying:
Bognar on Rockingham head baseball coach George Barber and the Cougars staff:
“For me coming in as a freshman, I wasn’t the most physically developed player - and at the time, I wasn’t the most skilled guy, but they never gave up on me or anybody else for that matter. They always encouraged me to work hard and let me know if I did that, my time would come so that’s something that I really appreciate. It’s a lot like that at RCC just like Rockingham because both definitely have that winning culture. If you are on those teams, you expect to win and compete for a conference championship and make a run in the playoffs.”
Barber on Bognar:
“He’s a great kid and he’s worked hard for the four years that we’ve had him. He’s really made himself into a great ball player. He played JV for two years and he was on varsity last year as a role player. He worked really hard in the summer and fall, then he came back this year as our starting second baseman for us and hitting in the three hole. I think he was hitting .330 through five games with two doubles before everything got called off.”
Bognar on RCC head baseball coach Reece Honeycutt:
“Living in Reidsville, and going to Rockingham, I have been able to watch the program grow over the last couple of years. The winning culture that he has built over there is something that I’m drawn to. He knows how to win and that is something that really appeals to me. I’ve talked to a lot of the guys on the team and they really like the way he runs the team, so that’s what made me want to go play for Reece.”
