Rockingham's golf team in the drivers seat heading into the home stretch. 

It was another solid week of play on the links as the Rockingham County ladies golf team won a pair of Mid-State 3A Conference golf tournaments this past week.

Rocking bested rival Northern Guilford by 3 strokes in league play at Caswell Pines on Wednesday afternoon, then took care of business once again, emerging victorious with a 10 stroke advantage over the Lady Nighthawks at Greensboro National on Thursday.

At Caswell Pines, RCHS won with a low score of 121 followed by Northern Guilford (124), Eastern Alamance (129), Western Alamance (168) and Person (172).

The Lady Eagles Emily Matthews garnered top honors with a 33, followed by Northern Guilford’s Siana Wong (36) and Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton (37).

The home course advantage made for a much more comfortable margin of victory at Greensboro National the following day.

“We had a really good week this week, the kind coaches love to see. Everyone contributed to both our victories, players played through injuries, and personal bests were set. We were in danger of losing the match Wednesday at Caswell Pines, but Riley was able to make an eagle on the last hole, and Victoria (Cook) was able to play through pain to post the best score she could, while Olivia (Peterson) was able to post one of her best conference match scores ever,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.

The Lady Cougars were 6 strokes better with a score of 106 on Thursday, followed by Northern Guilford (116), Eastern Alamance (132), Western Alamance (148) and Person (183).

Morehead’s Angel Dickerson was the lone Lady Panther competing, finishing the day with a 61.

“Thursday at our home course we were able to shoot our season’s best score of 106. Victoria led us with an excellent round of 2 under, and Elli (Flinchum) was able to shoot her best score ever of 1 under, while Riley was able to post a solid round of 1 over while she works through her swing change. This week reinforces my belief that will be strong at regional’s and states because I know they will keep working hard on their games, and when the going gets tough, they will post the best score they can because they care about the school and their team. Hopefully we will get some good bounces at the regional’s and state and be in contention on the final nine. If we do, we will be hard to beat,” said Williams.

Next week marks another busy week in Mid-State 3A Conference play. League teams will compete in two more events — Monday at Indian Valley Conference — then all will be at Carlson Farms, Northern Guilford’s home course, on Thursday.

It should be an action-packed last couple of weeks on deck as the regular season winds to a close capped off by the final Mid-State 3A Conference tournament at Greensboro National on Oct. 14.

Rockingham will again enjoy home course advantage when the NCHSAA 3A Regional’s gets underway on Oct. 21.

The 2019 3A NCHSS state team and individual championships will be hosted at Foxfire on Oct. 28-29 in Jackson Springs.

The Lady Cougars have won the last four-consecutive 3A NCHSAA state golf titles, and considering they have all the returning starters back on the 2019 squad, Rockingham will likely enter the field as the favorite once again.

Match 9 Caswell Pines

Rockingham

Riley Hamilton 37

Olivia Peterson 40

Victoria Cook 44

Eli Flinchum 48

121

Northern Guilford

Siana Wong 36

Olivia Tolbert 42

Cami Rivas 46

Ashlyn Strickland 46

124

Eastern Alamance

Emily Matthews 33

Riley Beck 45

Chandler Bryant 51

129

Western Alamance

Makayla Martinez 53

Abigail May 54

Sadler Gwynn 61

168

Person

Grayson Brann 53

Haley Thomas 57

Savannah Shumaker 62

172

Match 10 Greensboro National

Rockingham

Victoria Cook 34

Elli Flinchum 35

Riley Hamilton 37

Olivia Peterson 43

106

Northern Guilford

Siana Wong 38

Olivia Tolbert 39

Cami Rivas 39

116

Eastern Alamance

Emily Matthews 37

Riley Beck 47

Chandler Bryant 48

132

Western Alamance

Alyssa Barnhardt 46

Abigail May 53

Ally Mabry 60

148

Person

Grayson Brann 56

Savannah Shumaker 63

Kaylee Martin 64

183

Morehead

Angel Dickerson 61

