It was another solid week of play on the links as the Rockingham County ladies golf team won a pair of Mid-State 3A Conference golf tournaments this past week.
Rocking bested rival Northern Guilford by 3 strokes in league play at Caswell Pines on Wednesday afternoon, then took care of business once again, emerging victorious with a 10 stroke advantage over the Lady Nighthawks at Greensboro National on Thursday.
At Caswell Pines, RCHS won with a low score of 121 followed by Northern Guilford (124), Eastern Alamance (129), Western Alamance (168) and Person (172).
The Lady Eagles Emily Matthews garnered top honors with a 33, followed by Northern Guilford’s Siana Wong (36) and Rockingham’s Riley Hamilton (37).
The home course advantage made for a much more comfortable margin of victory at Greensboro National the following day.
“We had a really good week this week, the kind coaches love to see. Everyone contributed to both our victories, players played through injuries, and personal bests were set. We were in danger of losing the match Wednesday at Caswell Pines, but Riley was able to make an eagle on the last hole, and Victoria (Cook) was able to play through pain to post the best score she could, while Olivia (Peterson) was able to post one of her best conference match scores ever,” Rockingham head coach Mike Williams said.
The Lady Cougars were 6 strokes better with a score of 106 on Thursday, followed by Northern Guilford (116), Eastern Alamance (132), Western Alamance (148) and Person (183).
Morehead’s Angel Dickerson was the lone Lady Panther competing, finishing the day with a 61.
“Thursday at our home course we were able to shoot our season’s best score of 106. Victoria led us with an excellent round of 2 under, and Elli (Flinchum) was able to shoot her best score ever of 1 under, while Riley was able to post a solid round of 1 over while she works through her swing change. This week reinforces my belief that will be strong at regional’s and states because I know they will keep working hard on their games, and when the going gets tough, they will post the best score they can because they care about the school and their team. Hopefully we will get some good bounces at the regional’s and state and be in contention on the final nine. If we do, we will be hard to beat,” said Williams.
Next week marks another busy week in Mid-State 3A Conference play. League teams will compete in two more events — Monday at Indian Valley Conference — then all will be at Carlson Farms, Northern Guilford’s home course, on Thursday.
It should be an action-packed last couple of weeks on deck as the regular season winds to a close capped off by the final Mid-State 3A Conference tournament at Greensboro National on Oct. 14.
Rockingham will again enjoy home course advantage when the NCHSAA 3A Regional’s gets underway on Oct. 21.
The 2019 3A NCHSS state team and individual championships will be hosted at Foxfire on Oct. 28-29 in Jackson Springs.
The Lady Cougars have won the last four-consecutive 3A NCHSAA state golf titles, and considering they have all the returning starters back on the 2019 squad, Rockingham will likely enter the field as the favorite once again.
Match 9 Caswell Pines
Rockingham
Riley Hamilton 37
Olivia Peterson 40
Victoria Cook 44
Eli Flinchum 48
121
Northern Guilford
Siana Wong 36
Olivia Tolbert 42
Cami Rivas 46
Ashlyn Strickland 46
124
Eastern Alamance
Emily Matthews 33
Riley Beck 45
Chandler Bryant 51
129
Western Alamance
Makayla Martinez 53
Abigail May 54
Sadler Gwynn 61
168
Person
Grayson Brann 53
Haley Thomas 57
Savannah Shumaker 62
172
Match 10 Greensboro National
Rockingham
Victoria Cook 34
Elli Flinchum 35
Riley Hamilton 37
Olivia Peterson 43
106
Northern Guilford
Siana Wong 38
Olivia Tolbert 39
Cami Rivas 39
116
Eastern Alamance
Emily Matthews 37
Riley Beck 47
Chandler Bryant 48
132
Western Alamance
Alyssa Barnhardt 46
Abigail May 53
Ally Mabry 60
148
Person
Grayson Brann 56
Savannah Shumaker 63
Kaylee Martin 64
183
Morehead
Angel Dickerson 61
