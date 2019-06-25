WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County football program hosted a free Future Cougar Camp on June 24 and June 25 at the high school training complex.
The camp welcomed rising kindergarten through sixth graders with a variety of station drills designed to help kids develop their skills and expand their knowledge while developing tools to help them become better both on and off the field.
The camp included instruction by Rockingham head coach Brad Baker along with his staff and players who put the kids through a variety of offensive and defensive position drills for both linemen and skill positions.
The camp was sponsored by Cougar Youth Football.
In between drill sessions, youngsters were also given a tour of the Cougar locker room.
Baker said that the main goal of the future camp is to learn about the game of football, while having fun along the way.
“Hopefully we get someone hooked on football,” Baker said during the camp Monday night. “Football gets a bad rap right now across the country and we are just trying to expand the game and show that it's a safe and fun atmosphere and hopefully they will come up here one day and help our program."
Future football studs gravitated towards Baker’s teachings and attitudes Monday, during an offensive training session.
One in which the head coach reminded players that line play is just as imperative as the skill positions young players are enamored by.
Baker said that the futures camp plays a huge role in the building synergy through all age groups in the Cougar football program.
"Our 8U, 10U, 12U, they use our snap count and they use our offensive and defensive scheme as much as they can, being realistic with young kids,” Baker said. “Our middle school is also getting on board so when they get up here they've already been introduced to this stuff and it just makes our whole program better. …That's the goal, to have one community and one program and that's what we are building towards.”
Baker, who is entering his third season at the helm of the Cougars program, is looking to bounce back after last season’s disappointing 3-8 campaign. In his inaugural season, Baker and company took over a struggling program and closed out 2017 with an impressive 9-4 record and made it to the second round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs.
RCHS is looking to return to that level of play and so far, it looks like Rockingham is on track with impressive numbers during spring and summer workouts.
Baker said he has averaged typically as many as 60 players turning out for the voluntary workouts, and that is always a good sign.
Rockingham plans to host a middle school camp for rising seventh and eighth graders on July 8 and July 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it’s free as well. Registration forms are available at www.rockcountyfootballboosters.org.
In addition, Cougar Youth Football registration is currently underway.
Programs include: Flag, 8U, 10U and 12U teams that will play in the Piedmont Triad Youth Football League. The cost is $100 before June 30 and $125 after. Flag is $30 and goes to $40 after June 30.
Registration forms are at: www.cougar youthfootball.com/join_us.