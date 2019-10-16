The Rockingham County women’s golf team continued to rewrite the history books after capturing the programs sixth-consecutive Mid-State 3A Conference championship on Monday at Greensboro National. In the process the Lady Cougars earned the league’s regular season title as well.
It’s been a whirlwind and exciting week for the program across the board. First, seniors Riley Hamilton and Victoria Cook announced their college intentions. Hamilton is headed to East Carolina and Cook will take her game to UNC Greensboro. Add to that the two latest titles in addition to Rockingham’s Mike Williams being named the Mid-State 3A Conference Coach of the Year so it’s certainly not a bad time to be wearing the silver and black.
“Winning the conference championship is always the number one goal for any team, anything else is gravy. The year has been a huge success, no matter what happens the next two weeks. They all are motivated in school as well as on the course, and I know they will make a positive impact on the world we live in. They have brought our school and program great honor. I am really proud of them,” Williams said.
Rockingham came in first with a team score of 233 followed by Northern Guilford (314), Eastern Alamance (307), Western Alamance (337) and Person (367).
Hamilton and Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews tied for the top score of the afternoon with a 72.
Cook was second for the Cougars with a 79 while Elli Flinchum tallied an 82 and Olivia Peterson closed out with an 87.
Hamilton, Cook, Flinchum and Peterson each earned Mid-State 3A All Conference honors and all qualified for the 2019 3A NCHSAA Regional’s which takes place on Monday at Greensboro National Golf Course.
Both the team and individual 2019 3A NCHSAA state championship matches will be held Oct. 28-29 at Foxfire in Jackson Springs.
“Last year we came up short at both of the conference tournament and regionals, and I do not think it was pleasing to them. They all worked hard all summer, and all have improved at least one part of their game dramatically. I have no doubt that they will work hard in preparation for regional’s and states, and with any luck at all be in the thick of things on the final nine,” Williams said.
2019 Mid-State 3A All Conference
Eastern Alamance, Emily Mathews – 246
Rockingham, Riley Hamilton – 255
Rockingham, Victoria Cook – 266
Northern Guilford, Siana Wong – 270
Rockingham, Elli Flinchum – 281
Rockingham, Olivia Peterson – 291
Northern Guilford, Ashlyn Strickland – 306
Eastern Alamance, Riley Beck – 321
Western Alamance, Abigail May – 354
Western Alamance, Makayla Martinez – 379
Northern Guilford, Cami Rivas – At Large due to injury during conference tournament
Team Scores
Rockingham 233
Northern Guilford 314
Eastern Alamance 307
Western Alamance 337
Person 367
Rockingham
Riley Hamilton 72
Victoria Cook 79
Olivia Peterson 87
Elli Flinchum 82
Total 233 (922 season)
Northern Guilford
Siana Wong 77
Cami Rivas 144
Ashlyn Strickland 93
Total 314 (1,082 season)
Eastern Alamance
Emily Matthews 72
Riley Beck 97
Riley McCann 142
Sarah Yannoronf 138
Total 307 (1,097 season)
Western Alamance
Abigail May 94
Makayla Martinez 124
Alyssa Barnhardt 119
Ashlyn Roberts 127
Total 337 (1,304)
Person
Grayson Brann 118
Haley Thomas 124
Savannah Shumaker 134
Kelli Dimaggio 137
Kaylee Martin 125
Total 367 (1,444)
