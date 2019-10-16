The Rockingham County women’s golf team continued to rewrite the history books after capturing the programs sixth-consecutive Mid-State 3A Conference championship on Monday at Greensboro National. In the process the Lady Cougars earned the league’s regular season title as well.

It’s been a whirlwind and exciting week for the program across the board. First, seniors Riley Hamilton and Victoria Cook announced their college intentions. Hamilton is headed to East Carolina and Cook will take her game to UNC Greensboro. Add to that the two latest titles in addition to Rockingham’s Mike Williams being named the Mid-State 3A Conference Coach of the Year so it’s certainly not a bad time to be wearing the silver and black.

“Winning the conference championship is always the number one goal for any team, anything else is gravy. The year has been a huge success, no matter what happens the next two weeks. They all are motivated in school as well as on the course, and I know they will make a positive impact on the world we live in. They have brought our school and program great honor. I am really proud of them,” Williams said.

Rockingham came in first with a team score of 233 followed by Northern Guilford (314), Eastern Alamance (307), Western Alamance (337) and Person (367).

Hamilton and Eastern Alamance’s Emily Matthews tied for the top score of the afternoon with a 72.

Cook was second for the Cougars with a 79 while Elli Flinchum tallied an 82 and Olivia Peterson closed out with an 87.

Hamilton, Cook, Flinchum and Peterson each earned Mid-State 3A All Conference honors and all qualified for the 2019 3A NCHSAA Regional’s which takes place on Monday at Greensboro National Golf Course.

Both the team and individual 2019 3A NCHSAA state championship matches will be held Oct. 28-29 at Foxfire in Jackson Springs.

“Last year we came up short at both of the conference tournament and regionals, and I do not think it was pleasing to them. They all worked hard all summer, and all have improved at least one part of their game dramatically. I have no doubt that they will work hard in preparation for regional’s and states, and with any luck at all be in the thick of things on the final nine,” Williams said.

2019 Mid-State 3A All Conference

Eastern Alamance, Emily Mathews – 246

Rockingham, Riley Hamilton – 255

Rockingham, Victoria Cook – 266

Northern Guilford, Siana Wong – 270

Rockingham, Elli Flinchum – 281

Rockingham, Olivia Peterson – 291

Northern Guilford, Ashlyn Strickland – 306

Eastern Alamance, Riley Beck – 321

Western Alamance, Abigail May – 354

Western Alamance, Makayla Martinez – 379

Northern Guilford, Cami Rivas – At Large due to injury during conference tournament

Team Scores

Rockingham 233

Northern Guilford 314

Eastern Alamance 307

Western Alamance 337

Person 367

Rockingham

Riley Hamilton 72

Victoria Cook 79

Olivia Peterson 87

Elli Flinchum 82

Total 233 (922 season)

Northern Guilford

Siana Wong 77

Cami Rivas 144

Ashlyn Strickland 93

Total 314 (1,082 season)

Eastern Alamance

Emily Matthews 72

Riley Beck 97

Riley McCann 142

Sarah Yannoronf 138

Total 307 (1,097 season)

Western Alamance

Abigail May 94

Makayla Martinez 124

Alyssa Barnhardt 119

Ashlyn Roberts 127

Total 337 (1,304)

Person

Grayson Brann 118

Haley Thomas 124

Savannah Shumaker 134

Kelli Dimaggio 137

Kaylee Martin 125

Total 367 (1,444)

