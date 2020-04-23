MAYODAN - Rockingham County Sheriff's Investigators are seeking leads on a break-in to the field house at Dalton McMichael High School, located at 6845 NC-135. The break-in was reported on April 13, 2020.

Stolen from the field house were nine football jerseys valued at $1,440. Anyone with information about this break-in and theft is asked to call Detective Kelly Fulton at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Tags

Load comments