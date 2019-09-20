The Rockingham women’s golf teams winning ways continued after taking care of business in Mid-State 3A Conference play on the par 36 course at Mill Creek on Thursday afternoon.
Rockingham closed out seven stokes lower than second place Eastern Alamance with a score of 115.
The Eagles were second with a 122 and Northern Guilford was third with a 154. Western Alamance (160), Person (183) and Morehead had just one player competing. Angel Dickerson shot a 54 to round out the field.
The Lady Cougars had another top-notch, consistent day from the top to the bottom of the roster. Riley Hamilton and Victoria Cook each shot a 38 and Olivia Peterson was right on their heels with a 39. Elli Flinchum rounded out the scores for the Cougars with a 41.
Although Eastern Alamance didn’t have enough to ultimately come out on top, Emily Matthews had the top score of the day with a 32.
“We had a good day yesterday at Mill Creek. Olivia played a really solid round and we were able to extend our conference lead. I am sure Victoria and Riley would have liked to have been a few strokes lower, but they are working on their swings in preparation for states and college next year, so sometimes it takes a while to see the improvement. I have no doubt we will be clicking on all cylinders before regional’s and the state tournament,” Rockingham head golf coach Mike Williams said.
There is still plenty of action on deck over the course of the next five weeks with the last third of the regular season schedule, followed by the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament at Greensboro National on Oct. 14.
Rockingham will again enjoy home course advantage when the NCHSAA 3A Regional’s gets underway on Oct. 21. The state championship will be hosted at Foxfire on Oct. 28-29 in Jackson Springs.
Rockingham will be back in action next Wednesday afternoon as they prepare to take on Ragsdale at Jamestown Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.