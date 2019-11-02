Person 27, Rockingham 9
Roxboro
Why the Rockets won
Person scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions which put Rockingham behind the eight ball.
Why the Cougars lost
After cutting a 14-0 Rockets lead to 14-9 right before the half, RCHS offense couldn’t get anything going down the stretch, and credit Person’s defense for their part in the third and fourth quarter as they pitched a shutout.
Stars
Rockingham — Quarterback Luke Smith led the Cougars offense with 111 yards on 10-of-23 passing, with Ethan Smith being his most prolific target, catching six passes for 60 yards. Mason Denny paced the Cougars rushing attack with 46 yards on six carries.
Person — Quarterback Ridge Clayton connected on 15-of-27 passes for 225 yards, with wide receiver Trey Lunsford being his favorite target. The senior wide out hauled in eight catches for 113 yards.
The big play
After giving up nine points in the first half, and letting RCHS back into the game, Person’s Dre Newman hauled in a 33 yard pass early in the third quarter to reclaim the momentum and set the tone down the stretch.
Three things we learned
1. Rockingham managed just three first downs in the second half until the waning minutes with the score out of reach.
2. The Cougars will have a chance to not only claim bragging rights, but also close out the regular season on a positive note with a road trip against cross-county rival Morehead next Friday.
3. Rockingham head coach Brad Baker has said all year long, that his defense has been the key when the Cougars have had success. But when the offense has a rocky start, as was the case on Friday, RCHS has struggled.
Records
Cougars: 1-5, 2-8.
Person: 2-3, 3-7.
Up next
Rockingham: Morehead, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Person: Northeast Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
R 0 9 0 0 9
P 14 0 6 7 27
First Quarter
P Deshaun Brown 8 run (Orlando Gonzales-Bello kick) 7:55
P Trey Lunsford 11 pass from Ridge Clayton (Gonzales-Bello kick) 1:05
Second Quarter
R Ethan Smith 16 pass from Luke Smith (pass failed) 9:47
R Juan Gonzalez 21 field goal 0:00
Third Quarter
P Dre Newman 33 pass from Clayton (kick failed) 8:02
Fourth Quarter
P Lunsford 16 pass from Clayton (Gonzales-Bello kick) 6:11
Kelly Snow of Person County Sports Now provided information for this report.
