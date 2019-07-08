There is exciting news making the rounds on the tennis courts as the city of Eden prepares to welcome renowned coach James Roach who will be in town to put on free clinics on July 15. The clinics will be held at the newly renovated Bridge Street Recreation Center tennis courts and is for Rockingham County high school and adult players.
These clinics are supported by grants to Rockingham County Tennis Association from USTA Foundation for Adult Social Leagues and from USTA Southern and from USTA Foundation and Southern Tennis Foundation for capacity building and program support to connect tennis and education to change lives of our youth.
Coach Roach played college tennis and started his coaching career at Winston-Salem State University. His first days on the court were with his dad who started Roach Tennis at Bridge Street Recreation Center in Eden. He returned to coaching in 2004 and since then has coached seven mixed and combo state USTA League Championship teams. He is a member of Kimberly Park Tennis and Kernersville Area Tennis Association and believes on promoting tennis to everyone. He is also the winner in men’s and mixed doubles at the 2019 United Way of Rockingham County Fast Four Tournament.
Space is limited for each clinic so register as soon as possible to be sure to meet coach Roach and learn how "to play chess on the court and not checkers." Read all about it and sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/409054daea72ea7fb6-free2.