20191027r_spt_dixie_youth_photo

The 2019 Reidsville All-Stars baseball team was honored by the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 7. The team includes Conner Behe, John Belcher, Colton Crom, Marcus Fleming, Chase Gengler, Justus Jones, Liam Jones, Brody Lovelace, Quinton Neal, Noah Rumley, Nick Wright, and Hayden Young. Andy Gengler is the head coach along with assistants Matt Behe, Brian Lovelace, Brian Rumley and Hal Young.

 SUBMITTED

The Oct. 7 On-the-Road meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners was packed with people applauding a youth team that won a World Series this past summer. Commissioners met at the Williamsburg Fire Department in Reidsville and approved a resolution congratulating the 2019 Reidsville Recreation All-Stars baseball team for winning the Dixie Youth World Series — Silver Bracket. The team won two games to capture the title held July 26 through July 30, 2019 in Ruston, Louisiana.

The team completed a successful regular season of six wins and no losses and finished second in the Dixie Youth NC State Baseball Tournament, with a record of 5-2.

Rockingham County Commissioners congratulated the players, coaches and parents for their personal contribution to this outstanding accomplishment. Commissioners highlighted the team's individual talents and working together as a team.

This accomplishment represents the first Dixie World Series Baseball Championship won by the Reidsville Recreation All-Stars. They represent youngsters from 6 to 8 years old, and are one of only 16 teams from the southeastern United States to earn a sought-after spot in the Dixie Youth World Series.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments