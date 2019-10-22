The Oct. 7 On-the-Road meeting of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners was packed with people applauding a youth team that won a World Series this past summer. Commissioners met at the Williamsburg Fire Department in Reidsville and approved a resolution congratulating the 2019 Reidsville Recreation All-Stars baseball team for winning the Dixie Youth World Series — Silver Bracket. The team won two games to capture the title held July 26 through July 30, 2019 in Ruston, Louisiana.
The team completed a successful regular season of six wins and no losses and finished second in the Dixie Youth NC State Baseball Tournament, with a record of 5-2.
Rockingham County Commissioners congratulated the players, coaches and parents for their personal contribution to this outstanding accomplishment. Commissioners highlighted the team's individual talents and working together as a team.
This accomplishment represents the first Dixie World Series Baseball Championship won by the Reidsville Recreation All-Stars. They represent youngsters from 6 to 8 years old, and are one of only 16 teams from the southeastern United States to earn a sought-after spot in the Dixie Youth World Series.
