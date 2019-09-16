The Reidsville Rams football team will be the only show in town this coming Friday night. Morehead, McMichael and Rockingham all have byes this week, so the Rams will have the stage to themselves, and with perennial power Eastern Guilford coming to town, it will definitely be the stiffest test of the season so far for the Rams.
Reidsville
Some consider it to be a down year for the Eastern Guilford football program, who is currently 2-2 on the season, but is important to note we are talking about a team that is just two years removed from a NCHSAA 3A state championship appearance and who always poses a threat. The Wildcats made it to the title game in both 2016 and 2017, losing to Weddington and New Hanover in consecutive appearances. But even though Eastern Guilford has struggled early this season, they still have the hallmarks of a contender. They play tough defense and even though they are young at some key positions, the Wildcats have shown flashes of brilliance when it comes to putting points on the board.
In the season opener, Eastern Guilford defeated Northeast Guilford 28-16, then they really flexed their offensive muscle the following week in a 48-0 shutout win over Trinity in week No. 2. The wheels came off after the strong start however in a 55-21 loss to Grimsley followed by a 33-14 loss to Page last week, but those are pretty good football teams.
After blasting their first four opponents by a combined 210-6 margin, the Rams have made it look easy, and this week’s test versus Eastern Guilford is one that Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague said his team is going to relish.
“Every week we are trying to get better and this is just another opportunity to see how we measure up with a good football team,” Teague said.
Reidsville’s home game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Bye week
For the Panthers, Phoenix and Cougars, coaches Lin Stadler, Daniel Bradford and Brad Baker all collectively said the bye comes at the perfect time. In each case, Morehead, McMichael and Rockingham all get a week off prior to the beginning of the Mid-State 3A Conference portion of the schedule which begins on Sept. 27.
All three teams have faced their fair share of challenges this season with mixed results.
Morehead
At the top of the list is Morehead at 2-2. It’s been kind of like a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde season for the Panthers, and so far, you just don’t know which team is going to show up on Friday night. Will it be the team that shellacked Martinsville and Atkins by a combined 80-0 margin or will it be the turnover prone teams that had shutout loses to both Reidsville and Western Guilford?
That’s what Stadler said he’s hoping to find out following last Friday’s 40-0 win over Atkins. The win got Morehead back to .500 and now consistency is something his team is going to need as they do a week of soul searching prior to the Panthers first Mid-State 3A Conference game of the year at home versus Person County.
Morehead will be heavily favored versus the struggling Rockets who are winless at 0-4, but it’s not a game the Panthers can afford to look past if they want to make it back to the playoffs in 2019.
Person is going through a rough patch as practically all of the skill position guys are hurt, plus the new personnel has struggled at times adapting to new schemes on both sides of the ball and they’re still trying to figure things out.
Stadler liked what he saw last Friday as his offense generated 500 yards of total offense and the Panthers had great nights from their skill position players Johnny Dalton, Isaiah Smith and Jeremiah Bridges, but there were some correctable things that Stadler said needs to be addressed if Morehead plans on returning to the post season. Namely — unnecessary penalties. The Panthers were flagged 14 times in the first half alone to the tune of 115 yards. Those self-inflected injuries could cost them games in the Mid-State 3A Conference and Stadler says they have to win the games where they are favored on paper if they want to go from good to great.
“Byes, it depends on how you are playing. If you are having a great season, sometimes you don’t want a bye. I can remember feeling that way when my teams were winning. When I was a part of teams at Reidsville and Western Alamance. Of course if you are not playing well, the last thing you want is a late season buy. I think for us, right before conference play, it gives some guys that have been banged up — it’s been a while since Aug. 1 and now we can rest those guys a little bit. Plus, there are a lot of things that we have to clean up. I told the guys — it’s an off week for playing, but it is not an off week for practice. We’ll come in and watch film from tonight, then we’ll get in three days of practice Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and be ready for Person County next week,” Stadler said.
Rockingham
Baker said the primary culprit for his team slipping to 1-3 has been injuries. Injuries to key players in recent weeks has forced the Cougars to throw some younger, inexperienced players into the mix and that has certainly been a key factor in the loses, but Baker says his team is just a few tweaks away from being a good football team.
“I told the guys Friday night after the game, we could easily be 3-1, but we are not and that is the reality of the situation. We’ve dug ourselves a little bit of a hole, but we’ve got a bye week and everybody starts fresh now with conference portion of the schedule. The higher you finish in the league, the better the chances are to get to the playoffs and our goal is to be 1-0. We know that every opponent that we play from here on out is a tough opponent. Most of them are ranked pretty high in the maxpreps ratings and they are all well coached, so it’s going to be a battle, but we are going to line up and play as hard as we can play for 48 minutes,” Baker said.
The coach said that his team is going to have to learn from those early losses, but he feels confident the Cougars can right the ship.
“The teams that beat us, I’m not taking anything away from them, but we made some mistakes early in those games that kind of put us behind the eight ball. We were playing from behind. I was talking to another coach from another program and I was telling him that we have a good number of juniors and seniors, but not a lot with playing experience. Our defense is pretty solid, but we’ve got a lot of guys that are new to varsity football. So it took that non-conference portion of the schedule to try to knock those kinks out and give us a chance to gel. Hopefully we can adapt to the speed of Friday nights and show what it takes to win. One or two mistakes in a game can turn a game on its head in a heartbeat. We’ve been preaching take care of the details, take care of the football. We are saying the same things that every coach in the country is saying and hopefully it will get through to the kids. I think they are still motivated to play and I still think that we have a shot. That’s the approach we are going to take going forward,” Baker said.
For the time being, Rockingham hopes this week will be a healing week.
“It’s coming at the right time (referring to the bye week). We are severely banged up. We will never make excuses, but we have had a rash of injuries, basically four starters are out,” Baker said.
Unfortunately junior defensive back Lucas Wilson is out for the season with a torn ACL.
In addition, senior receiver and defensive back Isaac Brown and senior offensive lineman Tyler Townsend are out indefinitely.
Senior lineman Blake Hammond has been out as well, and he is currently week-to-week.
“That’s the nature of football. That’s part of the game. We are a little thin on numbers, but we will keep grinding. We’ll take Monday and Friday off and give them some rest both mentally and physically. We just want to get them prepared for our opponents,” Baker said.
Rockingham will travel to take on Western Alamance on Sept. 27.
McMichael
Bradford’s frustration with his 0-4 team’s lack of success was evident after last Friday’s 27-13 loss to South Stokes, but he did see a silver lining that was echoed by South Stokes head coach David Diamont.
“I thought they fired their linebackers a lot on us early. McMichael is very big and strong up front. Very aggressive and they gave us a fit. Some of the things that we wanted to do, we could not do. I thought their offense was very deceptive. They kept putting people in the flat and we couldn’t’ cover them very well,” Diamont said.
Even though the game was largely out of reach by the fourth quarter, Bradford and his team were playing like it was a tie ball game, using timeouts and the situations as teachable moments in real time.
“It’s going to pay dividends down the line. It’s great for us to be in those situations. They don’t understand it right now. It hurts and it sucks for them, being an 0-4 football team going into our conference play. It sucks. It sucks for everybody, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to capitalize on these teaching moments. There are a lot of teaching moments for a lot of young bucks that are learning the game of football and the best way to be taught is through situation drills. We do a lot of that stuff in practice and it is good to see it in a live situation as well,” Bradford said.
McMichael’s first Mid-State 3A Conference game of the season will be on the road versus Northern Guilford on Sept. 27.
