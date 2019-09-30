Seven former Reidsville football players from Booker T. Washington, the Golden Lions and Rams programs were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday night at Community Stadium.
Reidsville Rams
Ted Jones — Class of 1970
Jones played with the Golden Lions from 1967 to 1968 and would later play on the 1969 3-A state championship team. He also was a letter winner in track and baseball. Jones also coached multiple sports at Reidsville during his teaching career. He coached football from 1980 through 1992. During that time, he also coached women’s basketball and track. In 1992, he became athletic director at Reidsville prior to his retirement in 2011. He coached for a total of 34 years and 30 as a Reidsville Ram.
Raphael Chestnut — Class of 2005
Played football from 2002 to 2004
Chestnut was a three-year starter at wide receiver and was a key part of the back-to-back 2002 and 2003 2-AA state championship teams as well as the 2003 2-A state championship basketball team.
During his career at Reidsville Chestnut had 115 receptions for 2,054 yards and scored 24 touchdowns, including an 84-yard scoring catch. Chestnut was an All-Conference selection in 2004.
After graduation from RHS, Raphael played four years and graduated from Duke University.
Anthony Wilson — Class of 1976
Played football from 1974 to 1975
Wilson was a standout running back for the Rams from 1974 to 1975. His best year was in 1975 when he rushed for 923 yards on 142 carries. He had rushing totals for 245 yards against Greensboro Dudley and 201 against West Forsyth for the 4-A Rams. Wilson also holds a school record that will never be broken — a 99-yard rushing touchdown. He was an All-Conference selection in 1975.
Golden Lions
Larry Smith — Class of 1958
Smith was a star running back for the Golden Lions and was both an All-Conference and All-State selection in 1957. He played in the East-West All Star game in 1958. Smith was a US Army veteran and later received a degree from Rockingham Community College.
Pete Glidewell — Class of 1964
Glidewell played multiple Positions as a Golden Lion. He saw time at quarterback, fullback, halfback and safety and would later play in the East-West All Star game and the Shrine Bowl. He was team MVP in 1963 and played multiple sports including basketball and baseball. After graduating from Reidsville, he attended Davidson College on a football scholarship. In 1966 he had 58 receptions as a tight end. He was selected as an All-State College team member in 1967 and played in the collegiate Shrine Bowl. During his career at Davidson, he totaled 108 receptions and scored 17 touchdowns.
Booker T. Washington Bulldogs
David Chestnut, Sr. — Class of 1968
Chestnut was a four-year starter at Booker T. Washington where he played quarterback and wide receiver and was named team MVP four times. He also was a three-year letter winner in basketball. He was awarded the Golden Helmet Award and the Brookside Industry Outstanding Player award as well. After graduation from Booker T. Washington, he attended Guilford College and started four years as a tight end. He graduated with a BS degree and returned to Rockingham County where he started the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program and was the executive director of Human Relations at Rockingham Community College before retiring in 2017.
Irvin Burnet Speaks — Class of 1962
Speaks played for Booker T. Washington from 1958 to 1961. He played fullback and linebacker and he was an All-State selection during his playing career. After graduation, he received a scholarship from Winston-Salem State University where he played for four years. He graduated with a BS degree and moved to Michigan where he has coached football for 40 years.
