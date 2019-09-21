What started out as a pretty tight game in the first quarter, turned sour in the second period for Eastern Guilford as Reidsville’s quick-strike, high-powered offense pulled away in 59-16 win over the Wildcats on Friday night at Community Stadium.
It wasn’t even that close really, due to a late, meaningless touchdown scored by Eastern Guilford in the third quarter against Reidsville’s second string.
Early on, it was a completely different situation however. With the Wildcats trailing 14-9 Eastern Guilford kicker Luke Stanley kept the Wildcats in it up to that point after banging through three field goals by the beginning of the second quarter. But the tide began to turn in the Rams favor when senior running back Lionel Long broke through on Reidsville’s first play from scrimmage in the second quarter when he blasted through the line, and when he hit the seam, no one touched him the rest of the way as he raced 55 yards for the score to increase the RHS lead to 21-9.
Reidsville’s defense held on the following possession, and the Rams wasted little time putting more points on the board. Junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix threw a beautiful ball over the top, hitting senior wide receiver Demontez Canada in stride for a 61 yard score to extend the lead to 28-9 after the P.A.T. That play really seemed to knock the wind out of Eastern Guilford as the Rams continued to pour it on from that point forward.
“I thought our defense early really kept us in it. We gave up some big plays, but we didn’t give up and I think that was the key. We were only giving up field goals and still scoring touchdowns, so those three stops forced them to kick three field goals and that kept us in the game,” Rams head coach Jimmy Teague said.
By halftime the Rams had just about set up a running clock situation as they closed out the second quarter with a 45-9 lead.
It took Reidsville just 30 seconds to set up that running clock early in the third period. On the second play from scrimmage, Pinnix hit Breon Pass on a post route that looked just about like the earlier beauty to Canada. Pass would race for a 49 yard score, and after the P.A.T., the Rams were up 52-9.
There were several stars that stepped up for the Rams on Friday night. On just 13 carries, Long rushed for 220 yards and scored four touchdowns.
“I just want to be there for my teammates. We worked at it looking on film and coach said we want to throw the ball and running the ball will help us do that. The line did a good job up front and I was able to hit the holes,” Long said.
Pinnix was equally effective with his passing game. He connected on 9 of 13 attempts for 314 yards and threw three scoring strikes while running for one more. So far on the 2019 season, Pinnix has thrown for 1,087 yards and 18 touchdowns and has a .672 passer completion percentage.
“We love competition and we just have to go get it. We’ve got to stay ready. They (East Surry) are going to keep us on our toes and we know it and we are going to go into next week and start game prepping and just go get it,” Pinnix said.
Canada had a big night receiving, hauling in three catches for 152 yards and Teague said having so many weapons is a luxury that the Rams don’t take for granted.
“I thought they all played well. Kyle, Auldon (Edwards), Breon, Tez (Demontez) — everybody did. We’ve got some weapons that make it difficult for people to defend us. We say this every week, but it starts with the OL (offensive line), they really allowed us to be able to throw the ball and that really helped us especially in the first half ... early on, they were only putting five in the box, so we were trying to run the football and when they put more people in the box, we were able to throw the football. If we can do those two things, then we are a pretty dangerous football team,” Teague said.
Up next, Eastern Guilford (2-3) will host Burlington Williams while the Rams (5-0) will take on East Surry.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville 14 31 14 0 — 59
Eastern Guilford 6 3 7 0 — 16
Scoring Log
First Quarter
E Luke Stanley kicks a 34 field goal, EG 3, RHS 0, 8:24
R Lionel Long runs 11 yards for a touchdown. Breon Pass throws to Jiheem Hooper for 2-point conversion, 8-3, 7:06
E Stanley kicks a 35 yard field goal, RHS 8, EG, 3:51
R Long runs 17 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good, RHS 14, EG 6, 1:30
Second Quarter
E Stanley kicks a 32 yard field goal, RHS 14, EG 9, 11:54
R Long runs 55 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Anthony Franson good, RHS 21, EG 9, 11:39
R Kyle Pinnix throws pass to Demontez Canada who runs for a 61 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Franson good, RHS 28, EG 9, 10:40
R Pinnix throws 76 yard pass to Breon Pass for a touchdown, P.A.T. Franson good, RHS 35, EG 9, 5:13
R Pinnix runs 13 yards for a touchdown, P.A.T. Franson good, RHS 42, EG 9, 3:05
R Franson kicks 22 yard field goal, RHS 45, EG 9, :49.6
Third Quarter
R Pinnix throws 49 pass to Pass for a touchdown, P.A.T. Franson good, RHS 52, EG 9, 11:30
R Long runs 48 yards for a touchdown, P.A.T. Franson good, RHS 59, EG 9
E Kamell Smith throws 19 yard touchdown pass to Samuel Milton, P.A.T Stanley good, RHS 59, EG 16, 1:05
Fourth Quarter
No scores
