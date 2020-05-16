Rams senior pitcher and utility player Nick Knutson recently signed a letter of intent to take his game and continue his education at Greensboro College following his high school graduation.
Knutson rose up through the ranks over the course of his high school career as a plug-and-play any position-type of guy that would do anything for the good of the team.
“He got moved up sometime during his sophomore year, but initially, he didn’t really get a lot of playing time. He helped us out in a lot of ways though. He came in as a defensive substitution for an inning or so and worked out of the bullpen, but the thing about Nick that we noticed so much is that he didn’t complain about that. He wanted to be a part of the team and I think that helped him out because he learned a lot from the varsity level right away just being able to watch it and when we called his name, he was always ready to go,” Rams head coach Marc Tuttle said.
Unfortunately, due to the cancellation of his final season after just five games because of the 2020 pandemic crisis, his senior year was snatched from under him.
“It sucks because I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 years old. It’s one of those things when you are going up through middle school and high school, you always dream about that senior year and senior night and everything. It really sucks because you are working really hard throughout the offseason and you want your senior season to be great. You want to perform well and set yourself up to where you can play in the future, and for it to be cut short like that, it sucks. It’s the worst news an athlete can get,” Knutson said.
But even though he lost the majority of games from his final high school season at Reidsville, Knutson still trained every day — getting into the batting cage and putting in additional work to remain game-ready.
Fortunately, unlike so many seniors this season, he got the offer from Greensboro, and it is a privilege he cherishes.
“Attending Greensboro College and playing baseball is huge because I’m able to play the game that I love at the next level, so I’ve got an opportunity that a lot of other seniors don’t have. I’ll be able to keep playing for four more years. But for a lot of people, they won’t because this is their last year and it sucks for them because they can’t attempt to make gains or get offers and play these last 20 games or so that is so crucial when it comes to recruiting and make an impression on scouts,” Knutson said.
As a junior, his game really started to improve. He had a .308 on base percentage as well as a very strong .837 fielding percentage, and that improvement was a huge factor in Greensboro extending the offer to play at the next level.
“I think it’s awesome for these kids that are going to be able to continue to play at the next level especially since this year got cut short. Now we will be able to go and see him play in college because we were looking for some big things from him this year. He’s just a great all-around player. He pitched for us, was a great fielder that we could put in any position and his bat had really come alive, so I’m glad that he’s going to capitalize on that hard work and put it to good use at Greensboro College,” Tuttle said.
