When it rains it pours —and for the second-consecutive game — Reidsville’s offense showered more than one hundred points on an opponent in back-to-back league games. This time it was a dominant 104-69 win over Mid-State 2A Conference rival Graham Friday night.
The Rams came out of the gate strong led by junior Breon Pass, who scored 14 points in the opening quarter to help RHS take a 25-14 lead into the second period.
The momentum carried over as Reidsville increased the lead to 54-35 by halftime. From that point forward the Rams really poured it on to basically put the game out of reach with the score at a virtually insurmountable 87-53 entering the fourth quarter.
By that point, it was just a matter of time as RHS cruised to the win to remain undefeated in Mid-State 2A Conference play.
On a night where 10 different Rams scored, five Reidsville players scored in double-digits.
Pass led the way with a game-high 29 points on a night where he knocked down four 3-point baskets.
RHS senior Auldon Edwards drained a pair of shots from beyond the arch as well — tallying 14, Stevian Harrison added 13 and Carter Wilson chipped in a trio of 3’s for 12 total.
“We are scoring a lot of points right now — we are in a good grove. All of my players have got their legs now and they are in basketball shape. We have to tighten up on the defensive end — I’m still not satisfied with that and we are allowing more points from our opponents than I would like, but I think that is coming together,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
Graham’s Christian Titus led the Red Devils with 21 points and Dirk Brown added 20 on a night where Graham hit 18 for 27 free throws.
It’s been a busy week for the Rams with games on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. That is followed up by another game in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Tournament on Monday afternoon, then right back to the grind stone Wednesday with a road trip to take on cross-county rival McMichael.
January as a whole is rough one for Reidsville from a scheduling standpoint, a team that by month’s end, will have played 14 games in just 31 days.
Ross said even though the January stretch is brutal, he’s confident in his player’s ability to handle the challenge.
“From top to bottom, I told my guys, if you are on the Reidsville Rams roster, you are here for a reason. We count it as a privilege to be a Reidsville Ram. Everybody on my team can play. Tonight — every one of my 13 guys played three to five minutes in the game because we’ve got a long stretch. We are trying to stay fresh. I have confidence in all of my guys that if I call their number, they are prepared. There is no one that I don’t feel confident putting into the ball game, so going forward — we are going to space the minutes out. Try to give our guys some rest and go from there.”
Up next, The Rams (3-0, 8-2) will host versus Salisbury Saturday. Results for that game wasn’t available at press time. Reidsville will be back in action again to take on West Forsythe on Monday at noon on the campus of Southeast Guilford High School at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Basketball Tournament.
The Red Devils (0-6, 1-14) will host Carrboro (3-1, 7-7) Tuesday night.
BOX SCORE
R 25 29 33 17 — 104
G 14 21 18 16 — 69
