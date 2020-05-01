Anna Thomas, a senior at Reidsville High School was recently awarded a $1,000 renewable college scholarship from the Southern Tennis Foundation. The Southern Tennis Foundation (STF) is operated by a 15-member board of trustees. The foundation offers financial assistance to worthy individuals and organizations that work to fulfill the mission to promote and develop the growth of tennis.The STF also selects inductees into the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame, along with managing the hall of fame located in the lobby of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) southern office in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.
Thomas is on track to graduate from the International Baccalaureate program at Reidsville High School later this spring. She plans to attend a four-year college to major in linguistics. Thomas is one of four Rockingham County high school seniors who intern each summer with the Rockingham County Tennis Association (RCTA). These interns help RCTA connect tennis and education for young players at weekly summer clinics as part of the National Junior Tennis & Learning network (NJTL).
Thomas was selected as a USTA Southern NJTL essay winner in 2019 for her essay "Success is a Journey not a Destination" (Arthur Ashe). She and her mother attended the Winston-Salem open tennis tournament last August for a weekend of events with essay winners from across the south.
"A highlight from my senior year was when my class got to take a trip to Alabama and Atlanta to learn about African American history. Unfortunately our school year and some of our senior highlights were taken away due to COVID-19, but the time we did have together was unforgettable," Thomas said.
