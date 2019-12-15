Saturday afternoon’s 2A NCHSAA state championship football game will once again feature two very familiar foes, Reidsville and Northeastern, at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.
The No. 2 Reidsville team earned their spot to the title game with a dominant 63-13 win over No. 4 West Stokes in the west region finals last Friday at Community Stadium.
No doubt the Eagles (12-3) will have revenge in mind, considering it was Reidsville that defeated Northeastern in a 31-28 on a last second Zach Baber field goal at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh last season to claim their 20th state championship.
No. 3 Northeastern claimed the east region crown after upsetting No. 1 seed Clinton 23-8 last Friday.
Northeastern Snap Shot
Northeastern relied on an overall team effort on offense, defense and special teams as the Eagles defeated Clinton 23-8 in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A East Regional championship game.
The Eagles won the regional title for the second consecutive season.
Northeastern led the entire game against the No. 1 seed Dark Horses (12-2).
By winning the regional championship and returning to the state championship game, head coach Antonio Moore said that Northeastern football is becoming one of the state’s best programs.
“That’s what we always wanted. The kids have been working hard,” Moore said. “They’ve been working and they’re a resilient group. They fought adversity all year and they fight it well. We’re just excited.”
The first half was controlled by both defenses.
The first key defensive stop of the game occurred in the first quarter.
Following a Blake Smith to Jaheim Faison 35-yard pass that moved Clinton into Northeastern territory, the Eagles would get a stop on fourth-and-1 at their own 21-yard line to force a turnover on downs with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles went to work on offense as they alternated Holden Hodge and Deandre Proctor at quarterback.
Hodge got the start under center for the Eagles.
With Proctor at quarterback, he connected with Hodge for a 30-yard pass to move NHS into Clinton territory late in the first quarter.
Proctor then connected with Quashawn “Quasi” Thomas on a pass.
Thomas, a fullback/lineman, would run and muscle his way for 33 yards down to the Clinton 3-yard line.
A Proctor 1-yard touchdown run put the Eagles on the scoreboard as they took a 7-0 lead with seven minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The NHS defense kept the Dark Horses from scoring in the first half as the unit limited Clinton’s running game.
Moore credited his defense for sticking to the game plan against the Clinton offense.
Along with a fourth-and-1 stop late in the first quarter, NHS defensive lineman Kavenon Freshwater disrupted a Clinton trick play attempt for a tackle for loss and defensive back Quaymon Williams intercepted Smith on a Hail Mary attempt at the end the first half.
On the second offensive play from scrimmage to begin the third quarter, Riddick broke a tackle and sprinted 56 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
The score along with the Caleb Brickhouse point after touchdown kick conversion gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead early in the third quarter.
The first key moment of the game by the special teams was when Northeastern was backed up inside its own 35-yard line because of penalties and Clinton stops.
On fourth down, Brickhouse, a senior placekicker and punter, was able to flip field position with a 54-yard punt that bounced and rolled to a stop at the Clinton 13-yard line.
Two plays later, Hodge intercepted Smith to set up NHS near midfield. Northeastern went on a time consuming drive that took up the final 5:03 of the third quarter.
The drive was capped on a Brickhouse 24-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 17-0 lead with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter.
Clinton mounted a scoring drive that was set up by a Smith to Faison 33-yard pass connection down the Northeastern sideline and into NHS territory.
Smith found Keasean Williams in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass to cut the Northeastern lead to 17-6.
Clinton running back J’Daques Wallace took the direct snap on the two-point conversion play and ran to the left and into the end zone to trim Northeastern’s lead to 17-8.
On the ensuing possession, the Clinton defense stopped the Northeastern offense to force a punt.
After the Eagles punted, Faison mishandled the football and fumbled.
Northeastern’s Jordan Jones recovered the fumble at the Clinton 25-yard line with 5:41 left in the game.
The Eagles ran off nearly three minutes off the clock as the drive ended on a Brickhouse 33-yard field goal to put the game on ice.
Rams Snap Shot
After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Reidsville defense shutout the Wildcats the rest of the way as the Rams offense cranked into high gear. Lionel Long scored five TDs and quarterback Kyle Pinnix threw three more in a text book offensive showcase.
After West Stokes scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Rams didn’t allow another score for the rest of the night as the Rams offense put 35 points on the board by halftime to basically put the game out of reach.
Pinnix was 12 for 21 for 230 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Breon Pass and another to Jaden Robinson. Pinnix tied a single season RHS passing record with 45 touchdowns. He shares the record with former QB Kendon Doe who played his last game in 2003.
Running back Lionel Long rushed for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns.
Following a Demontez Canada’s red zone interception, stalling a potential West Stokes scoring opportunity, Long broke through the interior line and raced 86 yards, untouched, for a touchdown to give the Rams a 21-13 lead with 3:59 to go in the first quarter. Long, with his 262 yards rushing, was pulled from the game in the third quarter, just 23 yards shy of Tayon Graves’ single game record of 285 yards. He has 14 post season touchdowns so far this season. He scored four in the first round versus Forbush, four in the second against Newton-Conover, one in the third versus Brevard and five opposed to West Stokes.
This marks the Rams fourth-consecutive trip to the 2A state championship game, and this year it will be a rematch between Reidsville and Northeastern. Reidsville was victorious in two of the three and have won a total of 20 state titles, the most in the state of North Carolina.
The Reidsville versus Northeastern state championship at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem is set for a 3 p.m. kick.
Malcolm Shields of the Daily Advance contributed to this report.
