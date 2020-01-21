PLEASANT GARDEN — Reidsville broke open a close game in the second quarter and never looked back as they came away with a 66-57 victory over West Forsyth at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Basketball Tournament Monday afternoon on the campus of Southeast Guilford High School.
It was the Rams sixth win in a row as they began yet another difficult of stretch of games with four slated between Monday and Saturday.
Points were tough to come by for both squads in the opening minutes of the first quarter, then Rams senior Auldon Edwards scored on a floater in the lane to put RHS on top 5-4 with just under four minutes to play. West Forsyth would take the lead and then junior Breon Pass would return the favor with a 3-pointer to give the Rams the 8-6 advantage with 3:26 to go in the first period. Moments later, a Carter Wilson 3-pointer put RHS up 11-8 with under a minute to play, but West Forsyth cut it to 11-10 right before the end of the first quarter.
The momentum would shift in the opening minutes of the second period however, beginning with an old fashioned and-one by senior Jacob Marshall giving the Rams a two possession 15-11 lead. Moments later a jumper on the wing by Pass made it 18-12 in the opening two minutes of play. Edwards then hit a 3-pointer and was fouled. After making the foul shot, a steal and bucket by Pass doubled the Titans score at 24-12 with just over five minutes to play in the half. But West Forsyth would finally get it under 10 points when Braelen Morris cut the Rams lead to 30-21 on a free throw to close out the half.
RHS went on an early run in the opening minutes of the third quarter beginning with a score in the post by senior Kenneth Allen followed by a steal and dunk by Pass moments later.
Pass’ hot hand continued when he knocked down a 3-pointer to give Reidsville a 39-27 lead and it was beginning to look like the Rams were going to run away with it, but the Titans managed to get it under 10 points once again with RHS ahead 48-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Reidsville would go on another run to open the final period of play beginning with Marshall’s spinning one-hander in the lane. Allen then drained a 3-pointer from the corner followed by consecutive scores by Stevian Harrison and Edwards who finished on the break off a beautiful behind the back dish from Pass had the Rams sitting pretty up 19.
Back-to-back 3-pointers and a couple of scores in transition down the stretch made the score more respectable, but by then the damage was done as Reidsville head coach Jason Ross cleared his bench as his team closed out the victory.
“It’s been a long weekend for us. This was our third game in four days and guys were kind of tired, but as the game progressed, they got a little energy and we started making shots . . . Today our defensive pressure was a little better. We stayed in front of the ball better than we did the last couple of games. Honestly to win long term — in those past couple of games we allowed our opponents to score 90 points plus and that’s a recipe for disaster, so our defensive intensity was better. We prefer to keep our opponents under 50. If we can do that, we will be okay,” Ross said.
Pass had a game-high 25 points including three 3-pointers and Edwards added 13 more. Marshall chipped in 11 and Allen added 9 to further Reidsville’s cause.
Morris led the way for West Forsyth with 19 points and Kris Mickens added 15 more for the Titans.
UP NEXT: West Forsyth (0-3, 1-16) will host Ronald Reagan Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Reidsville (3-0, 10-2) will be back in action with a road trip to take on cross-county rival McMichael on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
Reidsville 11 19 18 18 — 66
West Forsyth 10 11 16 20 — 57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.