Madison – Sept. 16 the United States Tennis Association North Carolina annually honors those who have done an outstanding job on the court and off to help promote our great sport. Rockingham County Tennis Association (RCTA) is proud to announce that Reidsville Parks & Recreation will receive the 2019 USTA North Carolina Outstanding Parks & Recreation Department Award given by Metaltek. This award is presented to the Parks and Recreation Department that made the greatest impact in its community during the past year through programming, events and partnerships. Reidsville Parks & Recreation will be honored at USTA North Carolina’s Community Tennis Development Workshop at Grandover Resort in Greensboro on Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon.
The Reidsville Parks & Recreation Department maintains the eight-court lighted tennis facility at Jaycee Park located at 125 Jaycee Park Road in Reidsville. Four courts of this facility were recently resurfaced with help from a $15,000 USTA Facilities Assistance grant and a new backboard added.
Jaycee Park tennis courts hosts Rockingham County Schools team play as well as programs and events for our entire tennis community including practice and home match play for Reidsville High School and Reidsville Middle school teams, RCS County Boys & Girls Team Tournaments, NCHSAA 2A Mid East Regional Playoffs for Girls Tennis, USTA Junior Team Tennis (2014-2017), Try Tennis for Adults, two USTA Junior Level 5 and Level 6 tournaments, and the Tennis Excellence Program, a free youth tennis development program sponsored by Chuck Faint Realty.
Reidsville Parks & Recreation partners with RCTA to provide courts for our National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) six-week program that connects tennis and education for youth from summer day camp programs at the Reidsville YMCA, New Reidsville Housing Authority’s Parkview Village, and Community Baptist Schools. Fred Thompson, Reidsville Parks & Recreation Superintendent, is the founding president of Rockingham County Tennis Association Board of Directors.
For more information contact Shelby Rhyne, the executive director of the RCTA by email at RCTennisAssociation@gmail.com.
