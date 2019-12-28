GIBSONVILLE — The big 88-52 win over Western Guilford was just what Reidsville needed after suffering a 10 point loss to Harding University in the first round of the Eastern Guilford Holiday Classic on Thursday night. The Rams bounced back in a big way with a solid performance on both ends of the floor to pick up the victory in the second round of the annual tournament Friday afternoon.
The Rams emphasize a style of play grounded in solid defense which is a blend of a full-court press and trap. The pace was frantic and intense which led to multiple turnovers that allowed Reidsville to shift into attack-mode on offense.
That’s where guards Breon Pass and Auldon Edwards thrive, but credit Western Guilford for keeping it close as Reidsville nursed a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
But the Rams relentless pressure defensive strategy started to take its toll on the Hornets, forcing multiple turnovers that led to points on the other end as Reidsville started to find their collective offensive rhythm.
Both Pass and Edwards knocked down 3-pointers off the break, extending the RHS lead to 20-12 at the 5:20 mark of the second period. Meanwhile, the Hornets went ice cold. The rare shooting opportunities they did get were highly contested as Reidsville’s defense continued to swarm. Western finally got on the board with a pair of free throws by TJ Smith, but the Rams would follow with another score on the break by Pass to put RHS up 26-14 with 2:29 to go in the half.
The Hornets finally started to find some success as they cut the Rams lead to 8 when Keyun McCullough scored on a layup and after a turnover then Smith followed with another bucket to cut it to 6. Rams guard Carter Wilson reclaimed the cushion however with a timely 3-pointer on a corner jumper with under 40 seconds to play, then Edwards knocked down one of two free throws to give the Rams a 30-22 lead at the half.
In the opening minutes of the third quarter, Edwards knocked down a 3-pointer on the Rams first possession. Moments later Demontez Canada scored and Pass followed that up with a steal and a bucket for the 37-24 lead.
A brief Hornets run would cut it to under 10, but a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Wilson gave the Rams a 47-35 lead with 2:35 to go in the third period and they closed out strong with a 16 point 53-37 lead to close out the third period.
Pass drained a 3-pointer at the top of the key, then after forcing a steal, he finished on a layup on the other end to bump the lead up to 58-37 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
Around the midway point of the fourth, the Rams offense really heated up. A two-handed jam by Jacob Marshall, several transition scores — and a fair amount of 3-point baskets closed out what turned into a 36 point blowout.
After the let down in the opener versus Harding, Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said Friday’s performance was just what he expects.
“Before the game, we talked about defensive pressure. We cannot give up 77 points in a high school basketball game and expect to win like we did last night. So we talked about defensive pressure, ball control — staying in front of your man and team defense. They really showed a great effort out there today,” Ross said.
Pass led the Rams with 26 points including four 3-point baskets. Edwards had 21 including a pair of 3’s and Wilson knocked down four more for a total of 14. Marshall was a force in the post, netting 13 points on an afternoon when eight different Reidsville players scored.
Western Guilford was led by Smith who scored 24 and Adonis Hayden who added 19 including four 3-pointers.
Results for the Rams tournament finale versus Southeast Guilford weren’t available at press time. Reidsville will hit the road to face arch-rival Rockingham next Friday.
BOX SCORE
R 13 17 23 35 — 88
W 12 10 15 15 — 52
