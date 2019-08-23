HIGH POINT — For the most part, it was an ugly, penalty plagued game, where T.W. Andrews racked up a whopping 16 penalties which cost them 130 yards over the course of the night.
But McMichael couldn’t take advantage of the Red Devils favor as they went down hard in a 52-7 loss in the 2019 season opener at A.J. Simeon Stadium on Thursday.
Andrews set the tone early. On their second possession, Trey Lindsey broke multiple tackles and raced 61 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 6:33 left in the first quarter. Then, following another score for the early 14-0 lead, the rout was on.
The Red Raiders were simply too big, too fast — and above all, opportunistic — as they took advantage of several game-breaking plays in the first half to put the game out of reach as they built a 33-0 lead by halftime.
That basically put Andrews into a situation where they could set up a running clock on the 40-point lead slaughter rule in the third quarter with one more trip to the end zone.
The Red Raiders made that happen with 3:28 to go in the third period when A.J. Herndon scored on a 5 yard run for a touchdown to extend the lead to 40-0 after a Jose Leverette's extra point.
TWA’s offense was particularly explosive on the ground as the Red Raiders finished with 368 yards on 20 rushes, including nine big plays of at least 10 yards in the first half alone. McMichael’s inconsistent play defensively didn’t help matters, as many of Andrews’ yards came after missed tackles.
Credit the Red Raiders offensive linemen too for the domination up front as they opened several big holes for the Red Raiders running backs over the course of the game.
It was Andrews head coach Mitchell Jenkins’ first career win at the helm of the Red Raiders, and despite the many breakdowns in regards to penalties, he said he saw a lot of potential on what his team can become.
“Overall, I’m proud of the guys. They played well, but there are things we need to work on. We need a little bit more discipline, getting guys in and out of the game. … Pretty much everything we tried worked. … I think this is a really big step and is going to give us momentum and confidence that we can win,” Jenkins said.
McMichael had a few bright spots, but not many. Sophomore running back Zack Dalton looks like he might have a future with his mix of power and speed, but he was one of the only dependable weapons to move the chains. He finished with 59 yards on 19 carries. Phoenix senior Nolan Hall scored the lone McMichael touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
It was a tough start for the Phoenix who were collectively hoping for a strong start after last year’s disappointing 1-10 finish, but second-year head coach Daniel Bradford said no matter what, his guys are going to continue to work and eventually straighten things out.
“One day this is going to stop being said about McMichael High School, but we’re still in a phase where we’re changing the culture. We’ve got a lot of young bucks playing right now and they’re struggling to understand the game. Sometimes you get out-athleted, and we got out-athleted tonight at a lot of spots. Hats off to Andrews. There’s a lot of speed and athleticism over there,” Bradford said.
The Red Raiders (1-0) will be back in action with another home matchup against Carver next Friday.
Meanwhile, McMichael (0-1), will host cross-county rival Reidsville next Friday night at Macfield Stadium.
Joe Sirera of the Greensboro News & Record contributed to this report.
BOX SCORE
McMichael 0 0 0 7 – 7
Andrews 21 12 13 6 – 52
SCORING LOG
A – A.J. Herndon 1 run (kick blocked), 1st, 8:28
A – Trey Lindsey 61 run (Kenel Barrett pass from Jenoah McKiver), 1st, 6:33
A – Mario Hoskins 93 interception return (Jose Leverette kick), 1st, 0:04.6
A – Hoskins 4 run (kick failed), 2nd, 7:59
A – Herndon 50 run (pass failed), 2nd, 14.6
A – McKiver 10 run (kick failed), 3rd, 5:40
A – Herndon 5 run (Leverette kick), 3rd, 3:28
M – Nolan Hall 10 run (Abraham Medina kick), 4th, 9:52
A – Herndon 18 pass from McKiver (run failed), 4th, 2:02