Mayodan – Rockingham County Tennis Association (RCTA) and Eden YMCA are excited to sponsor tennis clinics with Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces at the WR YMCA indoor courts in Mayodan on Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7 and 14. Super Saturdays Tennis include three clinics for age 6 to adult.
Try Tennis For Beginner Adults from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Are YOU ready to try tennis? Been a while since you played? Join. Coach Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces on the indoor courts and go from “couch to court” in just four weeks for only $40. The fee includes four 90 minute group clinics, a free racket and t-shirt Register at www.trytennis.net for Rockingham County-Mayodan.
Try Tennis Junior for Beginner Youth age 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We’ve been waiting for this for our Kids Tennis Club and summer camp youth. Try Tennis Youth, led by Pat Williams of Pat’s Tennis Aces is an introduction to tennis for any beginner youth players ages 6-12. Fee includes four 90-minute group clinics on the indoor courts, a free youth racket and towel. Register at www.trytennis.net for Rockingham County-Mayodan.
Performance Tennis Training for middle and high school players from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Middle and High School players are invited to meet Coach Williams for 90 minutes of Performance tennis training. Players will be grouped by skill level. $10/player Register online:
Coach Williams is a PTR certified teaching professional. He has been a leader in the Greensboro
tennis community for over two decades. He is the owner and President of Pat’s Tennis Aces, a tennis management company. He has served as the director and head professional for several Greensboro area clubs including Sedgefield Country Club and Lake Jeannette Swim and Tennis Club.
Pat's Tennis Aces specializes in tennis program development, daily tennis operations and tennis
management for resorts, hotels and private clubs; design and consultation for companies interested in building world-class tennis and educational programs.
Rockingham County Tennis Association (RC Tennis), a 501c3 non-profit corporation, a USTA Community
Tennis Association and a registered National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) chapter.
