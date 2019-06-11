For any female students interested in trying out for the Rockingham Community College women's volleyball team: Do you have some experience playing competitive volleyball? Did you play volleyball in high school and want to tryout to play at the collegiate level? If so, contact Eagles head coach David Ragan ragand6777@rockinghamcc.edu or RCC Director of Student Life Maggie Murray murraym7639@rockinghamcc.edu as soon as possible. Tryouts will be held on Monday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Keys Gym on RCC’s campus in Wentworth. Prospective players must bring current physical and athletic shoes and clothes.
RCC Hosting Open Volleyball Tryouts
Contact Jim Sands at 336-314-1058 or on Twitter @jimsandsRCN.