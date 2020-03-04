CREEDMOOR — A tight game featuring two of the best basketball teams in the state, competing for the right to go to the 2020 2A Final Four, turned into total chaos in the final seconds of the Reidsville at South Granville game in the fourth round Tuesday night.
With the Vikings leading by 4 points late in the game, a transition lob and a thunderous finish on a monster dunk by South Granville senior Kobe Jones put the Rams down 72-66 with 19.1 seconds remaining forcing Reidsville to call a timeout.
Following the jam, the capacity crowd went ballistic, and as the RHS players made their way to the bench — a Vikings fan grabbed a sign from a lady standing adjacent to the student section and ran around the court celebrating. As the man made his way past the back court area near the facility entrance, he dodged a law enforcement officer, and made contact with several Rams players in the huddle near the bench. The man was quickly taken to the ground by law enforcement officials as supporters from both schools flooded the floor from the stands which sparked several physical altercations between fans. Multiple attendees were taken down to the hardwood by law enforcement officials that used pepper spray on the disruptive fans which inadvertently hit the Rams players who were not involved in the physical altercation.
“My disappointment was the individual that came from the student section with a sign — based on my observation on video and my personal observations in the gym — he ran past at least two to three law enforcement officers and none of them did anything to stop his forward motion. He actually did a half loop around the gym and approached my huddle. The crowd got loud because everyone was watching him and I was thinking to myself ‘I know he’s not about to run into the huddle.’ And sure enough, he ran by police officers and they gave a half-hearted attempt to stop him – and the next thing I knew, he was in my huddle – making physical contact with my players and that was very disappointing because he should have been stopped as soon as he started making his way towards my huddle,” said Ross.
The noxious vapors from the pepper spray quickly spread throughout the entire facility and several people had to be physically carried out of the gym as three ambulances, a fire department rig and more than a half dozen law enforcement cruisers descended on the scene.
Moments later, South Granville made an announcement to clear the building, which took more than an hour to get the majority of those in attendance out the door. Tensions were still high however, and when all was said and done, officials decided to suspend the conclusion of the game.
“From my perspective as the coach at Reidsville High School, the coaching staff and the players from South Granville were top-notch. They had absolutely nothing to do with the incident that occurred with the fan that came from the student section in their gymnasium,” Ross said.
The final 19.1 seconds will be played out on Thursday at South Granville High School and Reidsville will have possession of the ball with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
School officials and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association stated fans will not be allowed to attend the conclusion of the game.
