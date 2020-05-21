Reidsville senior football and basketball player Auldon Edwards recently committed to play both sports at Fayetteville State University following high school graduation.
Edwards was a standout wide receiver and defensive back on the Rams 2019 2A NCHSAA state championship football team in addition to being a 29-game starter as a guard on the basketball squad.
It’s been somewhat of an emotional rollercoaster ride for Edwards since he transferred to Reidsville from Burlington Cummings in 2019.
Shortly after getting acquainted with his coaches and players in both sports during the spring, Rams head coach and mentor Curtis Pass unexpectedly passed away last summer, and Edwards said it was tough on not only the team, but the entire community.
Edwards said his former coaches message to trust the process of hard work and dedication both on and off the court is something that helped the Rams family not only honor his legacy, but achieve greatness.
“It hurt the whole Reidsville community, but we all really came together. We sold out just about every game we played and it was basically standing room only and that was for coach Pass,” Edwards said.
On the gridiron, he started as a wide receiver as well as defensive back during his final high school season.
He generated 773 yards receiving, averaged 24.9 yards per catch and scored six touchdowns over the course of the season. Edwards was also a solid contributor on defense as he pulled in three interceptions and had 38 solo tackles.
On the hardwood, he was a key member of the team that led the Rams to winning both the Mid-State 2A regular season and conference tournament titles. The Rams closed out with an overall record of 26-3 and made it to the fourth round of the 2020 NCHSAA state playoffs.
Edwards averaged 18.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He pulled down 268 rebounds, had 53 steals, 28 blocks and 27 assists during the 2019-2020 season. In addition, he knocked down 53 3-pointers – scoring 527 points in his senior campaign.
Edwards was a Mid-State 2A All Conference selection in both sports.
He will have a few familiar faces that are currently a part of the Broncos program when he moves on to FSU. Former Reidsville players David “Quad” Lawson and Willie Blackstock are members of the football team and he said it will be nice to have some former Rams to help him make the transition to the next level.
“We came from the same spot – from the same high school, so we know what it takes to win state championships and win in general. For me to be able to go up there and follow in their footsteps and have them help show me the ropes makes it all easier,” Edwards said.
