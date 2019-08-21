Reidsville Athletic Director Joe Walker recently announced that Mark Tuttle will be the new head baseball coach for the Rams program.
Tuttle has been the head JV coach at Reidsville since 2012 and also worked as an assistant on the varsity team under former head coach Brian Knowles.
Knowles left the program this spring after eight seasons while compiling a record of 104-96 during his coaching career.
Tuttle, a 2007 RHS graduate, was a three-sport star for the Rams. He played baseball, soccer and football and Walker said bringing Tuttle on board seemed like the perfect fit.
“He’s of course paid his dues down at the JV level. He’s a P.E. teacher here at the school and I think he has definitely proven himself here with the young men that he has worked with. We think he is going to be a great guy to lead our program moving forward,” Walker said.
Tuttle said he expects many, if not all of the Reidsville assistants will be back for the 2020 season, and the fact that he has worked with all of the players as a JV head coach and varsity assistant should make for a smooth transition.
“I think it definitely helps. I know them and they know me and they know what I expect. All of the varsity guys played for me and I worked as an assistant with Brian as well, so I don’t think there will be any surprises from me as far as expectations go,” Tuttle said.
He has already met with several of the boosters and spoken with several players individually to share the news. Tuttle said he is planning to meet with the players and assistants collectively as a team after school begins sometime after Aug. 26 and he plans to hit the ground runnning.
“I think the biggest message that I want to get across is that the expectations are the same. It’s nice that I pretty much know everybody that is there and we are going to start workouts as soon as school starts. We want it to be a family and I want to get these guys together as much as possible. I want everyone to have the expectations that we play for the name on the front of the jersey.”
Tuttle says winning is something that is expected at Reidsville and he thinks the pieces are in place for that to continue in the foreseeable future.
“I would obviously like to continue the tradition of making it to the playoffs each year and be at the top of our conference. We definitely want to be competitive with everyone that we play. We’d like to win our conference and come out and make a run in the playoffs. Since I’ve been here with Brian, we’ve been to the playoffs every season except for our first, so we want that to continue. It is definitely expected,” Tuttle said.