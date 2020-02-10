Reidsville’s roll continued as they pulled away for a 65-42 home win over long time league rival Burlington Cummings Saturday night. Currently undefeated in Mid-State 2A Conference play, the Rams, 18-2 overall, seem to be clicking on all cylinders as they continued their roll after winning 14-straight games as they prepare to close out the regular season this week.
If Reidsville wins two of their final three regular season games (Graham, Durham School of the Arts or Bartlett Yancey) they will win the 2019-2020 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship.
Cummings took control early, but a 3-pointer by Rams senior Auldon Edwards, tied the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. That close battle would continue into the second frame as a put-back jam by Breon Pass, followed by a 3-point bucket by Carter Wilson, helped Reidsville to pull ahead with a slight 22-21 lead to close out the second quarter. The uncertain clash for supremacy that defined the first half was a different story in the second half however, as the Rams picked up steam and outscored the Cavs by 10 points by the end of the third quarter.
The offense really cranked up and the defense battened down the hatches as well in the fourth and final frame as Reidsville outscored Cummings 19-7 down the stretch to account for the final margin of victory.
Pass led the way offensively, posting 25 points, and Jacob Marshall added 10 more, his final bucket in the closing seconds was a two-handed jam that brought the crowd to their collective feet.
Teammates Edwards, Wilson, KJ Allen and Stevian Harrison added a combined 27 points on the night for the Rams.
Up next: The final week of the regular season is a busy one for the Rams as they play three games over the course of three-consecutive days. Reidsville will hit the road to take on Graham (0-10, 1-20) Tuesday then host Durham School of the Arts (3-7, 4-16) Wednesday. RHS will close out the regular season on the road at Bartlett Yancey (7-3, 11-10) Thursday night.
First round games for the 2020 Mid-State 2A Conference basketball tournament begins on Monday, Feb. 17 will be played at the higher seeded teams home venue. Semifinal and finals will be played at Cummings High School with the championship wrapping up on Friday, Feb. 21.
BOX SCORE
R 7 15 24 19 65
C 9 12 14 7 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.