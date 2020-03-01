Reidsville overcame a sluggish start to eventually pull away in the second half and race to an 84-63 win over Hertford County in the third round of the 2020 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Saturday night.
With the victory, the Rams finally slew the third round dragon that ended Reidsville’s previous two post seasons as they advance to the sectional finals to face undefeated South Granville Tuesday night.
“It feels great. Our fans turned out in massive numbers – it’s probably the biggest crowd we’ve had this year and we are excited to be going to the sectional championship game,” Reidsville head coach Jason Ross said.
It was all Hertford in the early going, as RHS struggled to find their collective shooting touch while the Bears jetted to a 7-0 first quarter lead. By that time, Ross had seen enough and called a time out. The tactic paid off as senior Auldon Edwards responded with a 3-pointer to make it 7-3 on the first possession coming out of the break.
The Bears didn’t flinch though, as Keondre Rodgers hit a triple of his own, spurring another run that culminated on a score in the post by Israel Powell that gave Hertford County a 19-7 advantage.
Reidsville rallied, beginning with a free throw by Edwards, followed by two scores by Breon Pass — which included an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Moments later, a steal and coast-to-coast layup by KJ Allen, right before the buzzer, helped RHS cut it to 19-15 to close out the first quarter.
Pass kept the momentum going, knocking down a triple from the top of the key, to make it a 1-point game at 19-18 on the first possession of the second frame.
On the Rams next trip down, Carter Wilson hit a corner trey that gave RHS their first lead of the game at 22-21. After another lead change, Reidsville seized the momentum with an Edwards give-and-go to Stevian Harrison, followed by two more triples by the hot-handed Wilson.
Next, a defensive rebound by Jacob Marshall who lobbed a full court pass to Edwards, resulting in a reverse layup.
To complete the run, Wilson hit a pair of free throws followed by another bucket by Edwards on a coast-to-coast transition score to put the Rams up 41-36 at the half.
That momentum would carry over as Pass attacked the basket and finished for a score that drew a foul on the first possession of the third quarter. After the junior knocked down the free throw, the lead would shift from a one and two possession affair until Reidsville put together another solid stretch which included 3-pointers by Pass and Wilson. Fast break scores by Allen and Harrison followed which put the Rams in control with a 62-51 lead to close out the third period.
By that point, the Rams players, as well as the crowd, were sensing the nail was virtually in the coffin — and on their first trip down the court in the final frame, Pass made a quick flip to Wilson on the wing who drained another trey for a 14 point lead.
In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Pass took it to the hole, then Edwards scored on a coast-to-coast bucket. Wilson knocked down yet another 3-pointer, and Marshall put the explanation point on the night with a two-handed jam to put the game on ice.
Pass had a game-high 27. He drained a trio of 3-pointers and hit 8 of 9 free throws.
Wilson had a stellar night as well with 20 points, which included six shots from beyond the arc. Edwards added 17 while Allen netted 10 points to pace the Rams offensively.
The win proved to be a career defining night for Edwards, who was presented with a commemorative ball for scoring his 2,000th career point which he attained in the previous game versus Whiteville.
Ross said although his team is happy to advance to the fourth round, there is still work to be done.
“We haven’t been to a sectional championship game in nine or 10 years, so we are excited. We are going to enjoy this tonight, get some film, get a look at who our opponent is and get ready to play.”
Up next: Reidsville will hit the road to take on the No. 1 seed South Granville who advanced after defeating No. 8 Goldsboro 99-69 in their third round game Tuesday night.
BOX SCORE
R 15 26 21 22 84
H 19 17 15 12 63
