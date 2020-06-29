Reidsville rising senior quarterback Kyle Pinnix recently verbally committed to continue his education and play football on a full scholarship at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC following his high school graduation in 2021.
A starter since his sophomore year in 2018, Pinnix led the Rams to back-to-back NCHSAA class 2A state championships in consecutive seasons.
The most recent, a 14-0 win over Elizabeth City Northeastern at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem on Dec. 14, 2019.
In addition to being a Mid-State 2A All-Conference player, he was one of four Greensboro News & Record HSXtra.com All-Area team selections last season.
Pinnix amassed 3,226 yards as a junior, and not only tied a single-season Rams record with 45 passing TD’s, but set the new career mark with 82 touchdowns over the course of his high school career to date.
In addition, he rushed for 374 yards and scored five touchdowns on the ground as a junior.
Following his senior season at Reidsville, Pinnix will join a successful Southern Conference program that finished with an impressive 8-4 record last year, competing out of the NCAA Division I subdivision. Wofford was 7-1 versus league competition under head coach Josh Conklin.
Entering his fourth season as head coach for the Terriers, Conklin, a former University of Pittsburgh defensive coordinator, guided Wofford to back-to-back league championships and reached the NCAA FCS Playoffs as well.
Pinnix said joining a successful college program was an important factor in making his decision, in part, because he is used to winning at Reidsville, and he plans to continue that in the future.
“It’s definitely important because before I became the starting quarterback, we were winning. My freshman year, we went to a state championship, and I was able to see what it takes to win and it’s formed me into the player that I am now. I feel being at Wofford will make me even better, surrounding myself with winning players and coaches,” he said.
Pinnix was also recruited by North Carolina A&T, Fordham, Lenoir-Rhyne, Gardner Webb, Catawba and Rhode Island among others, but believes Wofford is the best fit given his future championship aspirations at the next level.
“The biggest deciding factor was when I took my first official visit to Wofford. I got to watch a practice and it felt just like one we have at Reidsville. As we took the tour of the campus, I was talking to the coaches and it felt like home – just like Reidsville to me,” Pinnix said.
A starter waiting in the wings
He was promoted to the Rams varsity squad as a freshman as a backup to starter Titus Jones and backup Coley Thomas, and since taking over the helm at quarterback as a sophomore, the Rams are a remarkable 31-1 in his two seasons at the helm.
Heading into his senior season at RHS, his expectations are bringing home yet another state title to one of the states most renowned high school football programs. Reidsville has been to four-consecutive NCHSAA 2A state championship games, winning three of four, as well as compiling a North Carolina best 21 titles over the history of the program.
He and the Rams only loss in title bouts came when Reidsville was defeated 35-28 on the last play of the game in overtime in 2017.
“I’m not expecting anything less than the state championship this year from our guys. It’s my senior year. It’s Breon’s (Breon Pass) and it’s Jalen’s (Galloway) senior year, so I feel like our senior leadership this season might be stronger than last year or the year before that. Coach (Jimmy) Teague and coach (Doug) Marrs – all the coaches – are pushing us to get better even though we haven’t been able to get together officially as a team. We still have guys coming out to throw routes just to stay active, and that’s exactly why I feel like we are going to win another state championship this year,” the quarterback said.
Pinnix believes his time as a backup during his freshman season, observing his predecessors, as well as the learning how to win on the ropes as a sophomore and junior, have made him a better player.
“I feel like my maturity has been the biggest part of it. Coming in my freshman year, I thought I was just going to be another player on the team, then I got moved up to varsity and I’m thinking – ‘oh, it’s football, I’m just going to have fun.’ But I’ve learned that it’s actually way more than that. I’ve learned that you have to be mentally tough even when you make mistakes. I’ve come to understand not everybody is not going to like you, so I’ve had to fight through that at times. It all comes down to a mental game because as you learn from experience each year, that is when you are really going to see improvement and that’s what I have been trying to teach our younger quarterbacks. That is what Titus and Coley taught me my freshman year.”
